The scope of this report is focused on immersion cooling industry trends, drivers, and opportunities. This report explores the industry based on cooling type, application, and geography. Revenue forecasts for 2019 to 2025 are provided at the global level for the above segments.
By cooling type, the immersion cooling market is divided into single-phase and two-phase cooling. By application, the market is divided into high-performance computing, cloud computing, data centers & servers, and others (such as automotive and manufacturing). The report also covers the various types of fluids used in immersion cooling, which include deionized water, mineral oil, synthetic fluids, and others.
Immersion cooling, also known as liquid submersion cooling, is a technique of cooling IT components and other electronics. This technique involves submerging the items in a thermally, but not electrically, conductive dielectric liquid to keep them running without affecting their performance. Liquid submersion has been used for a long time as a routine method of cooling large power distribution components, such as transformers. It was rarely used to cool IT components and servers, but it is becoming very popular with high-performance computing at innovative data centers across the world.
The goal of this document is to inform top-tier companies, as well as some second-tier companies, about what to look for in the near future in this industry, as well as to note the applications, opportunities, and technological changes in the immersion cooling industry that are sure to play a role in the years to come.
Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of the immersion cooling market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding, ecosystem influence, and partnerships. The report provides profiles of manufacturers in the immersion cooling market. This report considers the economic slowdown caused by lockdowns across the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Cooling Type
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-Use Application
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
