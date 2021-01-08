Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersion Cooling: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is focused on immersion cooling industry trends, drivers, and opportunities. This report explores the industry based on cooling type, application, and geography. Revenue forecasts for 2019 to 2025 are provided at the global level for the above segments.



By cooling type, the immersion cooling market is divided into single-phase and two-phase cooling. By application, the market is divided into high-performance computing, cloud computing, data centers & servers, and others (such as automotive and manufacturing). The report also covers the various types of fluids used in immersion cooling, which include deionized water, mineral oil, synthetic fluids, and others.

Immersion cooling, also known as liquid submersion cooling, is a technique of cooling IT components and other electronics. This technique involves submerging the items in a thermally, but not electrically, conductive dielectric liquid to keep them running without affecting their performance. Liquid submersion has been used for a long time as a routine method of cooling large power distribution components, such as transformers. It was rarely used to cool IT components and servers, but it is becoming very popular with high-performance computing at innovative data centers across the world.

The goal of this document is to inform top-tier companies, as well as some second-tier companies, about what to look for in the near future in this industry, as well as to note the applications, opportunities, and technological changes in the immersion cooling industry that are sure to play a role in the years to come.

Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of the immersion cooling market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding, ecosystem influence, and partnerships. The report provides profiles of manufacturers in the immersion cooling market. This report considers the economic slowdown caused by lockdowns across the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for immersion cooling technique within the industry landscape

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Discussion of market opportunities and challenges, projection of current and emerging trends, and impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global immersion cooling marketplace

Technology assessment and innovations behind immersion cooling development and production, along with recent market trends in the overall immersion cooling marketplace for high-performance computing (HPC) and enterprise data center applications across various industry sectors

Evaluation of current market size, market estimation and forecast, and deep dive of the data on the basis of cooling technology type, application, end-use industry, and geographical region

Identification of some of the top tier companies as well as the second tier companies best-positioned to meet the global market demand and play a pivotal role in the forthcoming years

Company profiles of the major listed corporations

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Overview

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Market Dynamics

Increased Demand for Green Data Centers Globally

Businesses Shifting Towards Submerged Data Centers

Lower Cost of Operation and Reduced Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE)

Cloud-Based Infrastructure Helps in Reducing TCO

Specialized Infrastructure Requirements for Implementation Invite Extra Costs

Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Cooling Type

Overview

Types of Immersion Cooling

Single-Phase Immersion Cooling

Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-Use Application

Introduction

Enterprise Data Centers

High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry

Introduction

Information Technology (IT)

Telecommunications

Defense

Automotive

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North American Market

European Market for Immersion Cooling

Asia-Pacific Market for Immersion Cooling

RoW Market for Immersion Cooling

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

3M

Allied Control Ltd.

Asperitas

DCX

Fujitsu Ltd.

Green Revolution Cooling

Iceotope Ltd.

Liquidcool Solutions

NTT Data

Submer Technologies

Super Micro Computer Inc.

Wiwynn Corp.

