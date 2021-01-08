Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasticizers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rapidly growing emerging economies, such as those in China and India, which have both growing economies and populations, have significantly increased their demand for recycled plastics. In addition, the establishment of new start-ups and smaller manufacturing companies in the Asia-Pacific region is leading to growth in the plasticizers market.

Market Dynamics Increasing Demand for Flexible PVC Emerging Demand for Eco-Friendly Plasticizers Increasing Bioplastics Production Stringent Regulations on the Use of Phthalate Plasticizers Innovations and Advancements in DOTP and Alternatives

Regulatory Framework U.S. European Union China

Investment and Phase Estimation Analysis

Plasticizers Market by Type Low Phthalate Plasticizers High Phthalate Plasticizers Non-Phthalate Plasticizers

Plasticizers Market by End User Floor and Wall Coverings Wires and Cables Film and Sheets Coated Fabric Other Applications

Plasticizers Market by Region Asia-Pacific Region Market for Plasticizers European Market for Plasticizers North American Market for Plasticizers RoW Market for Plasticizers

Key Vendor Analysis BASF Eastman Chemical Co. Evonik Industries ExxonMobil LG Chem



