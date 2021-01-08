Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fiber: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on carbon fiber covers the market size and estimations of carbon fiber, that is, before being used as a composite material in combination with other materials. Therefore, the market scope does not involve carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CRPF).
Until now, carbon fiber usage has been limited primarily to the aerospace and defense industry due to the high cost of carbon fiber material.
However, with technological advancements in manufacturing, the price of regular tow (small tow) carbon fiber is declining. Also, the suitability of low-grade (large tow) carbon fiber for automotive applications is also driving the demand for large tow carbon fiber, thereby making carbon fiber gradually suitable for mass market applications.
Nearly all the carbon fiber is produced using PAN (polyacrylonitrile), pitch and rayon precursor materials. PAN is a predominant precursor due to its superior stability and strength along with higher carbon yield.
Another significant trend observed in the carbon fiber industry is the increasing traction for recycled carbon fiber. To manage the environmental pollution, recycled plastics companies are taking several initiatives for increasing recycled carbon fiber production.
The analysis covers recycled carbon fiber as well as virgin carbon fiber. Based on structure, the market is segmented into small tow and large tow segments. The carbon fiber market is also categorized based on precursor materials and end-use industries.
The market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (Tons) and revenue (USD million) considering 2019 as the base year; a market forecast will be given for the 2020 to 2025 period. The market size by region and country-level is also covered.
