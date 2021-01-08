Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fiber: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on carbon fiber covers the market size and estimations of carbon fiber, that is, before being used as a composite material in combination with other materials. Therefore, the market scope does not involve carbon fiber-reinforced plastics (CRPF).

Until now, carbon fiber usage has been limited primarily to the aerospace and defense industry due to the high cost of carbon fiber material.



However, with technological advancements in manufacturing, the price of regular tow (small tow) carbon fiber is declining. Also, the suitability of low-grade (large tow) carbon fiber for automotive applications is also driving the demand for large tow carbon fiber, thereby making carbon fiber gradually suitable for mass market applications.

Nearly all the carbon fiber is produced using PAN (polyacrylonitrile), pitch and rayon precursor materials. PAN is a predominant precursor due to its superior stability and strength along with higher carbon yield.

Another significant trend observed in the carbon fiber industry is the increasing traction for recycled carbon fiber. To manage the environmental pollution, recycled plastics companies are taking several initiatives for increasing recycled carbon fiber production.

The analysis covers recycled carbon fiber as well as virgin carbon fiber. Based on structure, the market is segmented into small tow and large tow segments. The carbon fiber market is also categorized based on precursor materials and end-use industries.

The market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (Tons) and revenue (USD million) considering 2019 as the base year; a market forecast will be given for the 2020 to 2025 period. The market size by region and country-level is also covered.

The Report Includes:

65 data tables and 15 additional tables

An overview of the global market for carbon fiber

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Market share analysis of the carbon fiber, based on raw material, fiber type, tow size, end-use, and region

Identification of segments with high growth potential and analysis of future applications of each of the segments

Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and evaluation of market size, market forecast, regulatory and reimbursement scenario, and a relevant patent analysis

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Toray Industries Inc., Formosa M Co. Ltd., Hexcel Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber & Composites, Solvay S.A. and Hyosung Advanced Materials

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Supply Chain Analysis

Legal and Regulatory Factors

Price-Fixing in the Carbon Fiber and Composites Industry

Industry Factors

Price Trends

New Technologies and New Entrants to the Business

Influence and Leverage in the Structural Carbon Industry

Intellectual Property Analysis

Technology Development Trends

Chapter 4 Global Carbon Fiber Market by Raw Material

Overview

PAN (Polyacrylonitrile)

Pitch

Rayon

Chapter 5 Global Carbon Fiber Market by Tow Size

Overview

Small Tow (Less than 24K)

Large Tow (>24K)

Chapter 6 Global Carbon Fiber Market by Fiber Type

Overview

Virgin Carbon Fiber

Recycled Carbon Fiber

Chapter 7 Global Carbon Fiber Market by End Use

Overview

Aerospace and Defense

Space Vehicles

Defense Market

Wind Turbines

Automotive

Trains and Locomotives

Motor Vehicles

Industrial

Sports Equipment

Golf Clubs

Bicycles

Recreational Boating

Sport Fishing

Others (Construction, Pressure Vessels)

New Bridge Construction

Chapter 8 Global Carbon Fiber Market by Region

Overview

North America

Market Size and Forecast

Europe

Market Size and Forecast

Asia-Pacific

Market Size and Forecast

Latin America

Market Size and Forecast

Middle East and Africa

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Global Carbon Fiber Market-Competitive Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Industry Structure

Market Share Analysis/Ranking

Competitive Strategies Used in the Carbon Fiber Industry

New Business Development

Competitive Pricing

Vertical Integration

Global Strategic Alliances

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Dowaksa

Formosa M Co. Ltd.

Hexcel Corp.

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber & Composites

SGL Carbon

Solvay Group

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

