The global market for sleep aids should grow from $81.2 billion in 2020 to $112.7 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% for the period of 2020-2025.

This report highlights the current and future market potential for sleep aids and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.



This report details market shares for sleep aids based on product, sleep disorder and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into mattresses and pillows, sleep apnea devices, medications, sleep laboratories, and home sleep tests. Based on sleep disorder, the market is segmented into insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome (RLS) and others.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The report includes:

25 data tables and 46 additional tables

A comprehensive analysis of the global markets for sleep aids within the industry and its sub-segments

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global sleep aids market

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for sleep aids and related technologies, and corresponding market share analysis on the basis of type of product and sleep disorder with major regions and countries involved

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of global sleep aids market vs. the overall global economy

Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and other emerging economies

Competitive landscape featuring major market participants of the global sleep aids industry, and a Porter's Five Forces analysis considering both the micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

Descriptive company profiles of the leading sleep aids industry players, including Apnea Sciences Corp., Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Resmed

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

Overview of Sleep Aids

Physiology of Normal Sleep

NREM and REM Sleep Cycles

Four Stages of NREM Sleep

Stage 1 Sleep

Stage 2 Sleep

Stages 3 and 4 Sleep

REM Sleep

Physiology During Sleep

Newly Recommended Sleep Durations

Mechanism of Action for Different Sleep Drugs

Precautions for Using Sleeping Pills

Treating Insomnia Without Prescription Drugs

OTC Sleeping Pills

OTC Natural Sleep Aids

Current Research Focused on Sleep

NIH Funding for Research on Sleep

Chapter 4: Impact of COVID-19

Introduction

Impact on Sleep

Outbreak

Progression of COVID-19

Government Expenditures on COVID-19

Social Impact of COVID-19

Impact on Insurance Providers

Impact on Health Technology Assement

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Overview

Increasing Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

Increasing Demand of Medication Including Herbal Medicines Due to Unhealthy Lifestyles

Growing Geriatric Population

Market Restraints

Side-Effects of Medication

Market Opportunities

Opportunities in Emerging Nations

Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Product

Global Market for Sleep Aids by Product

Mattresses and Pillows

Sleep Apnea Devices

Medications

Sleep Laboratory

Home Sleep Testing (HST)

Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Sleep Disorder

Classification of Sleep Disorders

Polysomnogram Tests

Disorders Diagnosed by PSG

Equipment Used for the Diagnosis of PSG

Results of a PSG

Multiple Sleep Latency Test

Procedure of a Maintenance of Wakefulness Test

Actigraphy Tests

Global Market for Sleep Aids by Sleep Disorder

Insomnia

Sleep Apnea

Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)

Others

Chapter 8: Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Sleep Aids by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

Industry Scenario

Opportunity: Emerging Markets

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 10: Company Profiles

Actigraph LLC

Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

Ambulatory Monitoring Inc.

Apnea Sciences Corp.

Blairex Laboratories Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh

Braebon Medical Corp.

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

Camntech Ltd.

Circadiance Llc

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.

Distar LLC

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.

Glidewell

Hans Rudolph Inc.

Human Design Medical

Modern Dental Laboratory Usa

Nihon Kohden America Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Resmed

