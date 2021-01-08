Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Aids: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for sleep aids should grow from $81.2 billion in 2020 to $112.7 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% for the period of 2020-2025.
This report highlights the current and future market potential for sleep aids and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.
This report details market shares for sleep aids based on product, sleep disorder and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into mattresses and pillows, sleep apnea devices, medications, sleep laboratories, and home sleep tests. Based on sleep disorder, the market is segmented into insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome (RLS) and others.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The report includes:
- 25 data tables and 46 additional tables
- A comprehensive analysis of the global markets for sleep aids within the industry and its sub-segments
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global sleep aids market
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for sleep aids and related technologies, and corresponding market share analysis on the basis of type of product and sleep disorder with major regions and countries involved
- Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of global sleep aids market vs. the overall global economy
- Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and other emerging economies
- Competitive landscape featuring major market participants of the global sleep aids industry, and a Porter's Five Forces analysis considering both the micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading sleep aids industry players, including Apnea Sciences Corp., Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Resmed
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background
- Overview of Sleep Aids
- Physiology of Normal Sleep
- NREM and REM Sleep Cycles
- Four Stages of NREM Sleep
- Stage 1 Sleep
- Stage 2 Sleep
- Stages 3 and 4 Sleep
- REM Sleep
- Physiology During Sleep
- Newly Recommended Sleep Durations
- Mechanism of Action for Different Sleep Drugs
- Precautions for Using Sleeping Pills
- Treating Insomnia Without Prescription Drugs
- OTC Sleeping Pills
- OTC Natural Sleep Aids
- Current Research Focused on Sleep
- NIH Funding for Research on Sleep
Chapter 4: Impact of COVID-19
- Introduction
- Impact on Sleep
- Outbreak
- Progression of COVID-19
- Government Expenditures on COVID-19
- Social Impact of COVID-19
- Impact on Insurance Providers
- Impact on Health Technology Assement
Chapter 5: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Overview
- Increasing Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)
- Increasing Demand of Medication Including Herbal Medicines Due to Unhealthy Lifestyles
- Growing Geriatric Population
- Market Restraints
- Side-Effects of Medication
- Market Opportunities
- Opportunities in Emerging Nations
Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Product
- Global Market for Sleep Aids by Product
- Mattresses and Pillows
- Sleep Apnea Devices
- Medications
- Sleep Laboratory
- Home Sleep Testing (HST)
Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Sleep Disorder
- Classification of Sleep Disorders
- Polysomnogram Tests
- Disorders Diagnosed by PSG
- Equipment Used for the Diagnosis of PSG
- Results of a PSG
- Multiple Sleep Latency Test
- Procedure of a Maintenance of Wakefulness Test
- Actigraphy Tests
- Global Market for Sleep Aids by Sleep Disorder
- Insomnia
- Sleep Apnea
- Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)
- Others
Chapter 8: Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Sleep Aids by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
- Industry Scenario
- Opportunity: Emerging Markets
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 10: Company Profiles
- Actigraph LLC
- Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.
- Ambulatory Monitoring Inc.
- Apnea Sciences Corp.
- Blairex Laboratories Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh
- Braebon Medical Corp.
- Cadwell Laboratories Inc.
- Camntech Ltd.
- Circadiance Llc
- Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.
- Distar LLC
- Drive Devilbiss Healthcare
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.
- Glidewell
- Hans Rudolph Inc.
- Human Design Medical
- Modern Dental Laboratory Usa
- Nihon Kohden America Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Resmed
