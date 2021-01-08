On 8 January 2021 representatives of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Company) participated in the meeting with Seimas Committee on Budgets and Finance and Committee on Economics, during which they intended to present information on long-term promotion of executives with shares.

In order to ensure transparency and information accessibility to all interested parties, the Company is publishing, via this notice, the presentation prepared for the aforementioned meeting, which is published at the Company’s website .

There are ongoing discussions in the media and at the political level about the issue of promotion of executives with shares, but the Company must note that the actual and accurate information can be found in the material event notices published at the market: the notice regarding the rules of share allocation to employees and executives was published on 17 September 2020 ( link ), the programme was announced by Ignitis Group on 4 December , the concluded option agreements with the Company were announced on 18 December , the same day the Company published the option agreements with key executives. On 29 December the Company stated the rebuttal of inaccurate information published by the media.

Ignitis Group, as usual, will immediately inform of submitted or adopted decisions related to the long-term promotion programme for employees and executives.

