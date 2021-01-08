CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Jounce management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference: A webcast presentation will be available on demand during the conference, starting Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast presentation will be available on demand during the conference, starting Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. ET. 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A live webcast will take place on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. ET.



A webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting “Events and Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of Jounce’s website at www.jouncetx.com. The webcasts will be archived for 30 days following the presentations.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s lead macrophage program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state. A Phase 1 clinical trial, named INNATE, for JTX-8064 as a monotherapy and in combination with JTX-4014, Jounce’s internal PD-1 inhibitor, or pembrolizumab has begun screening patients with advanced solid tumors. Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. JTX-4014 is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use in the INNATE and SELECT trials and with Jounce’s broader pipeline. Additionally, Jounce exclusively licensed worldwide rights to JTX-1811, a monoclonal antibody targeting CCR8 and designed to selectively deplete T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment, to Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

