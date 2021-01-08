MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and develop a vaccine to fight COVID-19, today announced that it will present at the 2021 CTIC 5th Healthcare Investment Summit being held on January 9-10, the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference being held on January 11-14, and the Noble Capital Markets 17th Annual Small and Microcap Investor Conference being held on January 19-21.



Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder will present virtually at all three conferences to provide an update on the development of Ocugen’s breakthrough modifier gene therapy, its novel biologic product candidate, and COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN™ for the US market. Dr. Musunuri will share Ocugen’s recent accomplishments and its plans to initiate four Phase 1/2 clinical trials within 1-2 years.

Presentation Details:

Conference: CTIC 5th Healthcare Investment Summit

Format: Company Presentation

Date: Saturday, January 9 – Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Time: On demand

Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ctic-5th-pre-jpm-healthcare-investment-summit-tickets-128559391601

Conference: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

Format: Company Presentation

Date: Monday, January 11 – Thursday, January 14, 2021

Time: On demand during conference beginning at 6 am EST on January 11

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/e6cc3d68-15d4-435c-85b2-82deba0a807e

Conference: Noble Capital Markets 17th Annual Small and Microcap Investor Conference

Format: Company Presentation

Date: Wednesday, January 20, 2021; Recording available on January 21

Time: 10:30 am EST – Track 1

Webcast Link: https://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/0c739853fbf144548d1287c95d16da3d1d

About Ocugen, Inc.

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and develop a vaccine to fight COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

About COVAXIN™

COVAXIN™, India's COVID-19 vaccine candidate by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV). This inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio containment facility. COVAXIN™ is a highly purified and inactivated vaccine, manufactured in a vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses supplied. COVAXIN™ recently received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Indian government. Ocugen and Bharat Biotech recently entered into a binding letter of intent to co-develop COVAXIN™ for the US Market.



