The global construction industry is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 trillion by 2023, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2023.



The future of the global construction industry looks good with opportunities in residential, non-residential, and infrastructure.The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing housing starts and rising infrastructure due to the increasing urbanization and the growing population.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the construction industry include increasing demand for green construction to reduce carbon footprint, bridge lock-up device systems to enhance the life of structures, building information systems for efficient building management, and the use of fiber-reinforced polymer composites for the rehabilitation of aging structures.



The study includes the construction industry size and forecast for the global construction industry through 2023 segmented by type and region.



Construction industry companies profiled in this market include China State Construction Engineering Corporation, China Railway Group Limited, China Railway Construction Corporation, Vinci SA, and Grupo ACS.



On the basis of comprehensive research, the analyst forecasts that the residential segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.



Within the global construction industry, the residential segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Financing for residential construction projects has become available with improvements in market fundamentals, like lower interest rates.



APAC is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to the increasing urbanization, higher expenditure on infrastructural development, and affordable housing projects.



Some of the features of "Growth Opportunities in the Global Construction Industry 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global construction industry size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Global construction industry size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.

Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global construction industry market size by various applications such as type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global construction industry market size by various applications such as type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global construction industry breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global construction industry breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of construction in the global construction industry.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of construction in the global construction industry. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of construction in the global construction industry.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of construction in the global construction industry. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for global construction industry?

Q.2. Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this construction market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this construction market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the construction market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the construction market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this construction market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this construction market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities have occurred in the last 5 years in this construction market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Construction Industry Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Construction Industry by Type

3.3.1: Residential

3.3.2: Non-Residential

3.3.3: Infrastructure



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Construction Industry by Region

4.2: North American Construction Industry

4.3: European Construction Industry

4.4: APAC Construction Industry

4.5: ROW Construction Industry



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Construction Industry by Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Construction Industry by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Construction Industry

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: Emerging Projects in the Global Construction Industry by Major Players

7.3.2: Certification and Licensing

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Construction Industry

7.3.4: Technology Development



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: China State Construction Engineering Corporation

8.2: China Railway Group Limited

8.3: VINCI SA

8.4: China Railway Construction Corp. Limited

8.5: Metallurgical Corporation of China

8.6: HOCHTIEF AG

8.7: Bouygues SA

8.8: Skanska AB

8.9: Obayashi Corporation

8.10: Grupo ACS

8.11: Pulte Group, Inc.

8.12: D.R. Horton, Inc.



