MIAMI, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leader in digital therapeutics, announced today Patrick Gallagher has joined Ehave as Sales and Customer Acquisition Director. Mr. Gallagher will be responsible for building key customer relationships, sales channels for the Ehave Dashboard, and the suite of products offered through Ehave and its joint partnerships.

Mr. Gallagher has over 20 years of experience as a results-proven sales professional and corporate consultant. He has consulted with more than 400 organizations across the U.S. with a primary focus on developing executive business strategies in sales, operations, marketing, strategy, and building a competitive advantage. Mr. Gallagher also brings a vast amount of experience selling intangible products including health and welfare solutions, executive benefits, HR consulting, benefit enrollment technologies, wellbeing and engagement strategies, multinational benefits, retirement plan design and consulting, organizational & leadership development, and pharmacy benefit management.

"I'm honored to be joining Ehave and look forward to sharing the advancements the Company has made in digital therapeutics for mental health," Mr. Gallagher said. "I'm passionate about giving back, and knowing that Ehave helping the people who need it most, is truly gratifying."

"Patrick has the experience and knowledge needed to lead our sales team during this time of rapid growth and development," said Ben Kaplan, Ehave CEO. "As we expand develop deeper relationships with our partners, we will be helping even more people heal their mental health with a full snapshot of their entire health, which is so important right now."

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader in digital therapeutics and developer of KetaDASH, a home delivery platform for patients who have been prescribed Ketamine infusions. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. The Ehave Telemetry Portal is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine-learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Ehave also owns 75.77% of psychedelic company 20/20 Global’s outstanding shares. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

