Emanuele Ponzo, Founder of CRATEFUL, is awarded the Business Excellence Award in the Food and Hospitality category by Mission Matters.

Emanuele Ponzo, Founder of CRATEFUL, is awarded the Business Excellence Award in the Food and Hospitality category by Mission Matters.

Beverly Hills , Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emanuele Ponzo, Founder of CRATEFUL, is awarded the Business Excellence Award in the Food and Hospitality category by Mission Matters. This award is given to entrepreneurs in multiple categories based on a criteria set by Mission Matters’ selection process. Below is an excerpt from an interview conducted with Ponzo about his receiving the award.

Ponzo, congratulations on being awarded the Business Excellence Award in the Food and Hospitality category. What does winning this award mean to you?

Winning this award affirms some of the risks I took early on to start my business. Coming to the United States and launching CRATEFUL wasn’t easy. But after 5+ years of hard work, it feels good to be building something that is making a difference and will last.

What makes CRATEFUL so unique?

CRATEFUL strives to operate at the highest level at all times. We use only quality, prime ingredients. Cutting corners on quality is not in our DNA. Our clients can tell the difference and remain loyal to us.

Tell us more about the CRATEFUL team.

Team is everything to us. My background as a professional athlete instilled in me that having a strong team is one of the most important ingredients to success. Our approach to service and our commitment to communication between team members makes us strong on “game day.”

What is your vision for CRATEFUL going forward?

We are all living in a difficult moment due to the pandemic. That being said, we will remain committed to our clients and follow all protocols to assure a safe experience for our clients and team members. I’m also very proud of the work CRATEFUL and others in our community have done donating meals to the front line essential workers who are doing their best to serve.

ABOUT

Emanuele Ponzo is a professional athlete turned businessman. After a serious injury ended his soccer career, he decided to launch a legal services company along with his brother Alessandro, while also studying International Business Law. The company grew very fast and Ponzo decided to develop several other projects, specifically in real estate and food, his two passions. After developing several projects in Europe, he decided to challenge himself further and make the move to the United States. He moved to the U.S. at the end of 2014 and created Crateful Catering. Ponzo is always active in business and looking to expand and is in the process of launching new branches of Crateful along with upcoming projects in the real estate field.

Press Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Media Communications

KISS PR Brand Storytelling

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media

Qamar Zaman KISSPR Digital PR Expert T: 972.437.8942







This news has been published for the above source. Mission Matters Media [ID=16315]

Disclaimer: The PR is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.





Attachment