8 January 2021, Limassol, Cyprus

An Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) in SeaBird Exploration Plc (“The Company”) was held on 8 January 2021. All items on the agenda as proposed by the board of directors and set out in the notice of the meeting were adopted.

The EGM approved to reduce The Company’s share premium account and to distribute up to 3,000,000 shares in Green Minerals AS to the shareholders of The Company. Following the approval by the EGM, the Company will file an application to the Registrar in Cyprus for approval of the reduction of the share premium account. When an approval from the Registrar has been granted, the Company will return with an updated ex-date for the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS.

The minutes of the EGM is attached to this release.





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

