Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Alternatives Market by Product Type (Plant Milk, Cheese, Yogurt, Butter, Ice Cream), Source (Almond Protein, Soy Protein, Wheat Protein), and Distribution Channel (Business to Business and Business to Customers) - Global Forecast To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of dairy alternatives in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, recent developments, and forecast till 2027. The global dairy alternatives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $44.9 billion by 2027.
The growth projections of this market are mainly attributed to factors such as the increasing intolerance for animal-based dairy products, nutritional benefits offered by plant-based dairy products, growing investments into the dairy alternatives marketspace, and increasing vegan and vegetarian population. Moreover, the growing demand for vegan products from emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa is expected to create lucrative opportunities for players operating in this market. However, the preference for animal-based products and growing preference for soy and gluten-free products are expected to hamper the adoption of dairy alternatives to some extent.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global dairy alternatives market with respect to product type (plant-based milk (almond milk, soy milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and others), cheese, yogurt, butter, ice-cream, creamer, and others), by source (almond protein, soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, rice protein, and others), by distribution channel (business to business and business to customers (modern groceries, convenience store, specialty store, online retail, and others)), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.
Based on product type, the dairy alternatives market is segmented into plant-based milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, ice-cream, creamer, and other dairy alternatives. Among these, the plant-based milk segment is estimated to hold the leading position in the global dairy alternatives market in 2020 and is also expected to hold its leading share during the analysis period. The key factors attributing the leading share of this segment include the high preference for plant-based milk with the growing vegan population and rising lactose intolerance from animal-sourced milk.
Based on source, the global dairy alternatives market is segmented into almond protein, soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, rice protein, and other sources. The global dairy alternatives market is estimated to be led by the almond protein segment in 2020 and is also projected to continue its dominance with the fastest growth during the analysis period. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to huge demand for almond protein-based plant milk with its easy availability, higher consumer acceptance level, and high nutrition value.
Based on distribution channel, the global dairy alternatives market is mainly segmented into business to business (B2B) and business to customers (B2C). The B2C distribution channel segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global dairy alternatives market in 2020. This segment is also projected to grow the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapidly growing online retail sector and rising demand for dairy alternatives from these distribution channels with the growing urbanization and related rise in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets.
Geographically, Europe is estimated to command the major share of the overall dairy alternatives market in 2020. The leading position of the European region is primarily attributed to higher awareness on the consumption of protein-rich diet, increased health consciousness, higher vegan & vegetarian population base, well-established food sector, higher adoption of technological advancements in the food & beverages industry, overflow of investments into the related sector, and higher raw material availability.
The key players operating in the global dairy alternatives market are Danone SA (France), Follow Your Heart (U.S.), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), Sahmyook Foods (South Korea), Sanitarium health and wellbeing company (Australia), AXIOM Foods, Inc. (U.S.), Daiya Foods, Inc.(Canada), Earth's Own Food Company, Inc. (Canada), VBItes Food, Ltd. (U.K.), SunOpta Inc. (Canada), Valsoia SpA (Italy), and Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia).
Key questions answered in the report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Currency
1.3. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Collection & Validation
2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2. Primary Research
2.3. Market Assessment
2.3.1. Market Size Estimation
2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach
2.3.1.3. Growth Forecast
2.4. Assumptions for the Study
2.5. Limitations for the Study
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Segment Analysis
3.2.1. Type Analysis
3.2.2. Source Analysis
3.2.3. Distribution Channel Analysis
3.2.3.1. B2C Distribution Channel Market
3.2.4. Regional Analysis
3.3. Competitive Landscape & Market Competitors
4. Market Insights
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.2.1. Increasing Intolerance for Animal Proteins
4.2.2. Nutritional Benefits of Plant-Based Dairy Products
4.2.3. Growing Investments
4.2.4. Increasing Vegan and Vegetarian Population
4.3. Restraints
4.3.1. Consumer Preference for Animal-Based Products
4.3.2. Growing Preference for Soy and Gluten-Free Products
4.4. Opportunities
4.4.1. Emerging Economies
4.5. Trends
4.5.1. Mergers and Acquisitions
5. Covid-19 Impact on the Dairy Alternatives Market
6. Investment and Funding Scenario in the Dairy Alternatives Market
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Investments/Funding Scenario
7. Dairy Alternatives Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Plant-Based Milk
7.2.1. Almond Milk
7.2.2. Soy Milk
7.2.3. Coconut Milk
7.2.4. Rice Milk
7.2.5. Other Type
7.3. Cheese
7.4. Yogurt
7.5. Butter
7.6. Ice-Cream
7.7. Creamer
7.8. Other Type
8. Dairy Alternatives Market, by Source
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Almond Protein
8.3. Soy Protein
8.4. Wheat Protein
8.5. Pea Protein
8.6. Rice Protein
8.7. Other Sources
9. Dairy Alternatives Market, by Distribution Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
9.2.1. Modern Groceries
9.2.2. Convenience Stores
9.2.3. Specialty Stores
9.2.4. Online Retail
9.2.5. Other Type
9.3. Business-To-Business (B2B)
10. Dairy Alternatives Market, by Geography
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Europe
10.2.1. UK
10.2.2. Germany
10.2.3. France
10.2.4. Italy
10.2.5. Spain
10.2.6. Rest of Europe
10.3. North America
10.3.1. US
10.3.2. Canada
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.4.1. China
10.4.2. Japan
10.4.3. India
10.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5. Latin America
10.6. Middle East and Africa
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Key Growth Strategies
11.3. Competitive Benchmarking
12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Products Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)
12.1. Danone SA
12.2. Follow Your Heart
12.3. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
12.4. Sahmyook Foods
12.5. Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company
12.6. Axiom Foods, Inc.
12.7. Daiya Foods, Inc. (A Part of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.)
12.8. Earth's Own Food Company, Inc.
12.9. Vbites Food, Ltd.
12.10. Sunopta Inc.
12.11. Valsoia Spa
12.12. Freedom Foods Group Limited
13. Appendix
13.1. Questionnaire
13.2. Available Customization
