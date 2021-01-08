Leverkusen, Germany, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company, today reported preliminary, unaudited revenue for the full year 2020.



Biofrontera Group's preliminary unaudited revenue for the period January 1 to December 31, 2020 was in the range of EUR 30.3 million to EUR 30.6 million compared to EUR 31.3 million in 2019.

Preliminary revenues from product sales in the US were around EUR 16.6 million, compared to EUR 23.3 million in 2019 (-29%). In Germany, revenues from product sales amounted to approximately EUR 5.2 million, compared to EUR 4.6 million in fiscal year 2019 (+13%). In the rest of Europe, the Company generated product sales of around EUR 2.1 million, compared to EUR 2.6 million in 2019 (-18%).

Total sales in the fourth quarter amounted to approximately EUR 9.6 million, compared to EUR 12.2 million in the previous year. Effective January 1, 2021, a price increase of approximately 5% for Ameluz® in the US led to stockpiling by some physicians in December 2020, albeit to a lesser extent than in the previous year, which contributed to the strong sales performance in the last quarter of the year.

The 2020 financial year was dominated by the economic and social impacts of the Corona pandemic. The decline in US sales in particular was due to the development of the crisis situation there. However, this was compensated by the positive sales development in Germany and the one-time payment of EUR 6 million from Maruho Co., Ltd. under the licensing agreement signed in April 2020.

