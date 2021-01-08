Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retort Pouch Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The retort pouch packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the increasing demand for packed food is influencing the growth of this market.
Additionally, a higher number of consumers have shown a preference for on-the-go packaging solutions, which have led to the growth of retort packaging through offerings in pouches and trays. According to the Flexible Packaging Association, retort pouches and bags contributes 60% of the total food packaging all over the world.
Packaged food such as sauces, dairy products, bakery, and soup items are often packed in retort packaging to ensure longer shelf life. However, the ready to eat is also creating enormous opportunities for the retort market. As per with the Organic Trade Association data, the retail sales of organic food in the United States is USD 50 billion.
During the recent outbreak of COVID-19 also impacts on the demand for retort pouch packaging across the world. According to Food Navigator USA, the consumption of food away from home will decrease by 20% due to the COVID-19 situation. Hence the increasing demand for food from home will support the growth of this market.
The ongoing characteristics such as sustainability, transparency, food safety, and reduction in food waste are influencing the demand for retort pouch packaging in meat, poultry, and seafood products. By the data of the Statistics Bureau of Japan, the retort packaging market is expected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2023.
Specific innovations in the packaging type are further driving the market. For instance, TCL Packaging, in close collaboration with B&G Products, developed a stand-up, oven-friendly pouch. As per the company's expectation, it will offer a specialist application for pre-made pouches that are suitable for microwave and conventional oven cooking up to 220C.
Key Market Trends
Food Industry will Hold the Substantial Market Share
Asia Pacific is one of the Fastest Growing Region for this Market
Competitive Landscape
Retort Pouch Packaging Market is highly competitive due to the presence of multiple vendors in the market. The market concentration of this market is medium, with the presence of some significant players adopting strategies such as product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to gain some competitive advantage in this market.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porters Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Retort Pouch Market
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Innovations in Food and Beverages Packaging
4.5.2 Increasing Demand for Convenience and Ready-to-eat Food
4.6 Market Restraint
4.6.1 Lack of High-speed Filling Equipment
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Stand-up Pouch
5.1.2 Flat Pouch
5.2 Material
5.2.1 Polypropylene
5.2.2 Polyester
5.2.3 Aluminum Foil
5.2.4 Cast Polypropylene Film
5.2.5 Paperboard
5.2.6 Nylon
5.2.7 Other Materials
5.3 End-User
5.3.1 Food
5.3.2 Beverages
5.3.3 Pharmaceutical
5.3.4 Pet Food
5.3.5 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 France
5.4.2.3 Germany
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 India
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 South Korea
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles*
6.1.1 Amcor PLC
6.1.2 Constantia Flexibles
6.1.3 Coveris Holdings SA
6.1.4 Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation
6.1.5 Mondi PLC
6.1.6 Tetra Pak International SA
6.1.7 Sonoco Product Company
6.1.8 Clifton Packaging Group Limited
6.1.9 Clondalkin Industries BV
6.1.10 Alpha Pack Pvt. Ltd
6.1.11 Proampac LLC
6.1.12 Winpak Limited
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 FUTURE OUTLOOK OF THE MARKET
