Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Tools Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global power tools market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2028, reaching US$ 82.02 Bn by 2028.



This report offers strategic insights into the global power tools market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on applications, types (power source), and cross-sectional study across different geographies. In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading power tools manufacturers, their SCOT (Strength, Challenges, Opportunities, and Weaknesses) analysis, market positioning, and key developments.



Resurgence in the housing sector post economic recovery is identified as the major driving factor for the global power tools market. Growing trend of modernizing housing stock, especially in emerging countries is expected to have positive impact on the overall demand for power tools. In addition, steady advancements in battery technologies are expected to propel demand for electric cordless power tools in both residential and non-residential applications. Furthermore, with lockdown restrictions and more number of people choosing to stay at home, there has been a growing demand for home improvement products. People are getting involved various home improvement projects in addition to various other repair and maintenance activities. These factors are expected to contribute towards a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period 2020 - 2028. Although high cost of electric cordless tools may pose challenge to their swift adoption in the initial years, we expect unit prices of cordless models to drop as competition rises.



This report analyzes the global power tools market in terms of type (power source), end-use application, and geography. On the basis of type (power source), the market is segmented into electric power tools (plug-in, cordless), pneumatic power tools, and hydraulic power tools among others. Similarly, on the basis of end-use application, the market for power tools is further classified into non-residential (construction and mining, automotive, semiconductor, and aerospace among others); and residential. The geographical distribution of the global power tools market considered in this study encompasses regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase II-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Power Tools Market Snapshot



3. Global Power Tools Market Analysis

3.1. Global Power Tools Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.3.3. Opportunity Matrix

3.4. See-Saw Analysis

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.6.1. Major Strategies Adopted

3.6.2. Analyst Recommendations



4. Global Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source) (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.2. Electric Power Tools

4.2.1. Plug-In

4.2.2. Cordless

4.3. Pneumatic Power Tools

4.4. Hybrid Power Tools

4.5. Others (Engine Driven, etc.)



5. Global Power Tools Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis

5.2. Non-residential

5.2.1. Construction

5.2.2. Automotive

5.2.3. Semiconductors

5.2.4. Aerospace

5.2.5. Others

5.3. Residential



6. North America Power Tools Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.1. North America Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.1.1. Electric Power Tools

6.1.1.1. Plug-In

6.1.1.2. Cordless

6.1.2. Pneumatic Power Tools

6.1.3. Hybrid Power Tools

6.1.4. Others (Engine Driven, etc.)

6.2. North America Power Tools Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.2.1. Non-residential

6.2.1.1. Construction

6.2.1.2. Automotive

6.2.1.3. Semiconductors

6.2.1.4. Aerospace

6.2.1.5. Others

6.2.2. Residential

6.3. North America Power Tools Market Revenue, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.3.1. U.S.

6.3.1.1. U.S. Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.3.1.2. U.S. Power Tools Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.3.2. Canada

6.3.2.1. Canada Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.3.2.2. Canada Power Tools Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



7. Europe Power Tools Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.1. Europe Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.1.1. Electric Power Tools

7.1.1.1. Plug-In

7.1.1.2. Cordless

7.1.2. Pneumatic Power Tools

7.1.3. Hybrid Power Tools

7.1.4. Others (Engine Driven, etc.)

7.2. Europe Power Tools Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.2.1. Non-residential

7.2.1.1. Construction

7.2.1.2. Automotive

7.2.1.3. Semiconductors

7.2.1.4. Aerospace

7.2.1.5. Others

7.2.2. Residential

7.3. Europe Power Tools Market Revenue, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.1. U.K.

7.3.1.1. U.K. Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.1.2. U.K. Power Tools Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.2. Germany

7.3.2.1. Germany Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.2.2. Germany Power Tools Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.3. France

7.3.3.1. France Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.3.2. France Power Tools Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.4. Rest of Europe

7.3.4.1. Rest of Europe Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.4.2. Rest of Europe Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



8. Asia Pacific Power Tools Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.1. Asia Pacific Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.1.1. Electric Power Tools

8.1.1.1. Plug-In

8.1.1.2. Cordless

8.1.2. Pneumatic Power Tools

8.1.3. Hybrid Power Tools

8.1.4. Others (Engine Driven, etc.)

8.2. Asia Pacific Power Tools Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.2.1. Non-residential

8.2.1.1. Construction

8.2.1.2. Automotive

8.2.1.3. Semiconductors

8.2.1.4. Aerospace

8.2.1.5. Others

8.2.2. Residential

8.3. Asia Pacific Power Tools Market Revenue, By Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.3.1. Japan

8.3.1.1. Japan Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.3.1.2. Japan Power Tools Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.3.2. China

8.3.2.1. China Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.3.2.2. China Power Tools Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.3.3. India

8.3.3.1. India Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.3.3.2. India Power Tools Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

8.3.4.1. Rest of Asia Pacific Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.3.4.2. Rest of Asia Pacific Power Tools Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



9. Rest of World Power Tools Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.1. Rest of World Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.1.1. Electric Power Tools

9.1.1.1. Plug-In

9.1.1.2. Cordless

9.1.2. Pneumatic Power Tools

9.1.3. Hybrid Power Tools

9.1.4. Others (Engine Driven, etc.)

9.2. Rest of World Power Tools Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.2.1. Non-residential

9.2.1.1. Construction

9.2.1.2. Automotive

9.2.1.3. Semiconductors

9.2.1.4. Aerospace

9.2.1.5. Others

9.2.2. Residential

9.3. Rest of World Power Tools Market Revenue, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.3.1. Latin America

9.3.1.1. Latin America Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.3.1.2. Latin America Pacific Power Tools Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.3.2. Middle-East and Africa

9.3.2.1. Middle-East and Africa Power Tools Market Revenue, By Type (Power Source), 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.3.2.2. Middle-East and Africa Power Tools Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Stanley, Black & Decker, Inc.

10.2. Emerson Electric Co.

10.3. Robert Bosch GmbH

10.4. Actuant Corporation

10.5. Makita Corporation

10.6. SKF AB

10.7. Danaher Corporation

10.8. Hilti Corporation

10.9. Techtronic Industries

10.10. Hitachi Koki Ltd.



