Regulated information
Paris, 6 January 2021
As part of the liquidity contract signed by Orange with Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of 31 December 2020:
As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- As of 30 June 2020:
- As of the date of signature of the new liquidity contract on 11 February 2019:
In addition, Orange publishes thereafter, for each trading day during the last 6 months of 2020, the number of transactions entered into as well as the volume of shares and the amount of equity purchased and sold.
