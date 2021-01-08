Regulated information

Paris, 6 January 2021

As part of the liquidity contract signed by Orange with Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of 31 December 2020:

0 Orange share

50,473,711.29 euros

As a reminder, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

- As of 30 June 2020:

955,000 Orange share

40,235,031.75 euros

- As of the date of signature of the new liquidity contract on 11 February 2019:

950,000 Orange share

37,913,500.00 euros





In addition, Orange publishes thereafter, for each trading day during the last 6 months of 2020, the number of transactions entered into as well as the volume of shares and the amount of equity purchased and sold.

