Resolutions for the Extraordinary General Meeting of AB Utenos trikotazas (hereinafter - the Company) occurred on 8 January 2021.



1. Approval of Company‘s Executive Remuneration Policy

To approve the Company's Executive Remuneration Policy (enclosed).

Additional information on the material event is provided by CFO Živilė Jonaitytė, tel. +370 68651938.

Managing Director AB “Utenos trikotažas” Petras Jašinskas

