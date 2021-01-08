Englewood, CO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkinson’s disease can have serious effects on a person. It doesn’t only have health effects but psychological and social ones as well. Some of the common effects that come with Parkinson’s disease include stiffened muscles, difficulty talking, walking, memory distortion, fatigue, depression, and even behavioral and mental changes. The worst part is that both men and women can suffer from Parkinson’s disease.

However, even with the significant alterations, the disease may have on one’s life, there may just be a solution. According to their official website, there’s a way to tackle this dreadful disease by following 12 simple steps as outlined by the Parkinson’s Protocol program.

Learn More About Blue Heron health News Parkinson’s Protocol Book

Whilst the program doesn't heal the disease – we already know there's no cure, it offers a sure way to live with it without suffering any serious effects on one's health or overall life. The best part about following the Parkinson’s Protocol program is that one doesn't have to invest in extra tools, equipment, or drugs.

According to the Parkinson’s Protocol site, when one follows the program, they will no longer have to worry about the impending degenerative brain and bodily functions as well as the expensive therapies, drugs, and special care. Yet, before one fully immerses themselves into the program it is worth knowing what exactly it is and how it works.

What Is Jodi Knapp The Parkinson’s Protocol?

The Parkinson’s Protocol is a program formulated to aid in reducing the symptoms and slowing the progress of the disease – allowing one to live a happier life full of energy – with no loss of mental or physical abilities. As mentioned above, Parkinson's disease is incurable.

However, one can easily reduce the symptoms and delay the progress of the disease. The program works by simply guiding one on altering their lifestyle – eliminating stress and contact with toxins to leave them healthier. Parkinson’s Protocol doesn’t depend on any drugs or equipment to do so.

According to the site, the only difficulty that comes with using this program is that it requiresone’s effort and commitment during the beginning. Nevertheless, over time, they can forget about the dreadful symptoms that come with the disease and enjoy their lives with full control and contentment.

How Does The Parkinson’s Disease Protocol Book Work?

Generally, Parkinson’s disease is defined as a degenerative brain and nervous system illness that is characterized by tremors, muscular rigidity, and slow movements – normally, targeting middle-aged and elderly people. In most cases, it is linked to the degeneration of the basal ganglia in the brain, and dopamine (a neurotransmitter) deficiency.

Additionally, it is linked to the loss of nerve cells in the substantia nigra part of the brain. These are the cells responsible for the synthesis of dopamine. The loss of dopamine is what leads to one’s loss of control over their body. The official program site notes that one should understand the three steps to the formation of the disease.

They begin with the dying nerve cells in the substantia nigra then, reduced dopamine levels, and the formation of Parkinson’s disease. Nevertheless, the site states that most modern medical treatments begin to address the second step rather than the first step. Thus, instead of tackling the underlying cause, they focus on the already existing problems which doesn’t do much to address the root cause.

This is what the Parkinson’s Protocol does. According to the creator of the Parkinson’s Protocol program, the disease is caused by 8 main factors – thus, t works by addressing them all in unison.

The program;

• Addresses the cell loss problem in the substantia nigra area

• Promotes the synthesis of dopamine to enhance the levels in the body without using any drugs

• Directly address symptoms of the disease such as stiffness, shaking, and anxiety

After all, Parkinson’s disease occurs and progresses into 5 different stages. During the first stage, one will experience mild symptoms that don’t interfere with their daily life and activities. In the second stage, the symptoms begin to worsen and symptoms such as tremors and rigidity begin to surface.

The third stage is considered a mid-stage between severity and mildness. In the fourth stage, the symptoms start to become more severe. In the fifth stage of the disease, the symptoms are super severe with a near or full loss of mental and body functions – one ends up in a wheelchair or bedridden. Using conventional medicine will help to slow this progression.

Using the Parkinson’s Protocol as claimed on the official site delays this progression even further. If diagnosed during the first stage, one may even get to their 80’s or 90’s without ever progressing onto the second stage. This is because the program tackles both the causes and symptoms of the disease.

Learn more about the science behind the Parkinson’s Protocol

The Components Of The Parkinson’s Protocol

As previously mentioned, 8 main factors contribute to the formation of Parkinson's disease. Thus, the key to tackling the progression of the disease is by targeting these factors. Below are the three key factors;

Inflammation

Inflammation is the number cause for cell death – including nerve cells in the substantia nigra. Thus, it contributes to the formation of countless diseases. By tackling this problem, one will be able to avoid several health problems.

Environmental Toxins

Otherwise known as poisons, toxins lie everywhere in the environment. Exposure to toxins double's one's body risks of developing a degenerative brain disease. Toxins attack the body through several means, be it by stress, or exposure to plastic, chemicals, contaminated water or air, and many other sources. Whilst it is not easy to fully circumvent these sources in our modern lives, one can easily take measures to avoid most.

Low Mood And Stress

Leading on from the previous point, mood swings and stress greatly contribute to countless diseases and illnesses. After all, Parkinson’s itself is caused by low dopamine levels. Remember when one suffers from different mental health issues including stress, they normally have low dopamine levels.

In this case, one should learn to avoid stress – although this is not entirely easy. Additionally, one can work on increasing their dopamine levels in the body. Amongst the easiest ways to do so is by adapting the ideal diet. This includes adopting a diet with less saturated fat.

Jodi Knapp The Parkinson’s Protocol Book Pricing

According to the Jodi Knapp the Parkinson’s Protocol official site book comes in the form of a pdf digital eBook. In the book, one will learn the 12 simplest ways to change their lifestyle and tackle the cause and symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Currently, one can purchase the Parkinson's Protocol for only $49 at the official site. The one-time investment means that one will not have to worry about any subscription fees, equipment, drugs, treatment, or even, shipping costs. After all, the book comes in digital form, thus, they will have access to it in just minutes after the payment is done.

Furthermore, in addition to the friendly cost, one will enjoy a 60-dayrisk-free 100% money back guarantee with every purchase. This means that they will have up to 2 months after the purchase to try the program out. If they don't notice any changes, they can always request a refund.

As if this is not enough, there’s more to be enjoyed. According to the official site, upon purchase, onewill not only enjoy full lifetime access to the digital book from anywhere they are. They will enjoy unlimited downloads too – allowing them to share the copy with their closest family and friends. Additionally, at no additional charge, they will enjoy all updates of the program too.

To protect the user from scammers and duplicators, the Parkinson's Protocol is only available for purchase on the official site. One will not find the program for sale in other marketplaces such as Amazon or eBay.

Check Current The Parkinson’s Protocol Book Pricing

Jodi Knapp The Parkinson’s Disease Protocol Book Reviews - Final Verdict

As stated on the official site, Jodi Knapp The Parkinson’s Disease Protocol Book offers an excellent way to address one’s Parkinson’s trouble without any drugs or invasive programs. Plus, the program doesn't only mask the symptoms for the time being. It aids in eliminating the symptoms whilst slowing progression – even though it doesn’t cure the disease.

This means that even though one will suffer from Parkinson's, they won't necessarily have to be sentenced to a life of mental and physical degeneration. After all, the Parkinson’s Protocol addresses both the causes and symptoms of the problem. As claimed by the author, the 12 simple steps to follow in the Parkinson’s Protocol don’t only reverse the symptoms but rather, reinvigorates one’s bodily system to better than they were before the disease.

Nevertheless, one must know that Parkinson's Protocol is merely a supplemental program. Therefore, it shouldn’t be used to replace prescribed medications, treatment plans, or surgical procedures. Instead, it should be followed to supplement these efforts. In fact, it is a good idea for a user to consult their physician before they begin to follow the Parkinson’s Protocol - especially if they are already on prescribed drugs or treatment plans.

Does Parkinson's Protocol work? Visit Official Blue Heron Health News Site To Find out here

Product Contact: info@blueheronhealthguides.com

About: DietCare Reviews

DietCare Reviews shares e-commerce and sales news, product reviews and latest news on various products.

This review for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase done from this story is done on your own risk. Consult an expert advisor / health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from this link is subject to final terms and conditions of the website that is selling the product. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly.

Dietcarereviews ( contact@dietcarereviews.com )





This news has been published for the above source. DietCare Reviews [ID=16136]

KISS PR PRODUCT REVIEWER COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to the Federal Trade Commission's guidance of the public in conducting its affairs in conformity with legal requirements comprised in 16 C.F.R. § 255 et seq. on the use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising, this Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is provided by KissPR.com LLC and its affiliated entities (hereinafter referred to collectively as “KISS PR”). This disclosure applies to content displayed on all mobile, desktop, and other online versions of KISS PR’s websites and to those of KISS PR’s distribution partners (hereinafter referred to collectively as “the Websites”) and is provided for the purpose of disclosing the nature of the connection between KISS PR and product reviewers, advertisers, sponsors, endorsers, and other third-parties whose advertisements, sponsorships, endorsements, testimonials, opinions, or other product-related or service-related statements or reviews may appear on the Websites (hereinafter referred to as an "Product Reviewer").

This Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is either posted on the Websites or is accessible via a weblink contained in a post or article distributed via one or more of the Websites in order to disclose to you that in consideration of payment of monetary and other compensation from a Product Reviewer, KISS PR sells various advertising, sponsorships, and marketing campaigns that are featured on one or more of the Websites.

There is a financial connection related to some of the products or services mentioned, reviewed, or recommended on the Websites between KISS PR and the Product Reviewer that owns, markets, or sells such product or service. If you decide to purchase a product or service featured on one or more of the Websites, KISS PR will not receive compensation related to that purchase from a Product Reviewer but may receive a one-time fee from the Product Reviewer for posting or distributing the product review on or via the Websites.

Further, KISS PR may post or otherwise promote on the Websites content, including editorial content, which may feature third-party products and services (a "Featured Product"). This content may contain weblinks to third-party owned or operated web sites where you can purchase Featured Product (“Product Link”). If you click on a Product Link and then purchase a Featured Product on the linked web site, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party offering the Featured Product.

Weblinks on the Websites featuring a Featured Product may be added to posts or articles that are not identified on the Websites as comprising or containing paid or sponsored content. In such case, a disclosure statement about the Featured Product and the compensation that KISS PR might receive in connection with its purchase by you will be included in such posts or articles. Further, third-party advertisements may be posted on the Websites. Each time you click on such an advertisement, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party advertiser, even if you do not purchase any product or service from that third-party.

While KISS PR may receive compensation in connection with your purchase of a Featured Product as described above, KISS PR will, subject to the disclaimer of liability set forth below, endeavor to ensure that product or service endorsements appearing in the Websites or in posts or articles distributed via the Websites reflect the honest opinions, findings, beliefs, or experiences of the Product Reviewer as they relate to such product or service. If you have any complaint or concern relating to the content of any such post or article, including alleged infringement of any intellectual property rights, you should address your complaint or concern directly to the Product Reviewer.

NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES ; NON-RELIANCE . EXCEPT FOR ANY EXPRESS REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT, NEITHER KISS PR NOR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF HAS MADE OR MAKES ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EITHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, WHETHER ARISING BY LAW, COURSE OF DEALING, COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, USAGE, TRADE, OR OTHERWISE, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED, AND YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE NOT RELIED UPON ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY MADE BY KISS PR OR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF, EXCEPT AS SPECIFICALLY PROVIDED IN THIS DISCOSURE STATEMENT.

DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY . IN NO EVENT SHALL KISS PR BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANYOF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OF OR THE ACCURACY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY ADVERTISEMENT, SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, TESTIMONIAL, OPINION, OR OTHER PRODUCT-RELATED OR SERVICE-RELATED STATEMENT OR REVIEW APPEARING IN THE WEBSITES OR IN ANY POST OR ARTICLE DISTRIBUTED VIA THE WEBSITES.



Media Contact Website: [KISS PR Brand Story PressWire] - Email: Media@kisspr.com







Attachment