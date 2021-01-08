Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Molded Pulp Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Wood Pulp, Non-wood Pulp), by Packaging Type, by Product, by Application, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America molded pulp packaging market size is projected to reach USD 1.36 billion by 2027 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.



The demand for molded pulp packaging is likely to be driven by the rising consumption of fresh fruits and eggs, coupled with the growing demand for sustainable packaging in the region.



Molded pulp packaging can be made from recycled pulp or slurry obtained from Old Corrugated Containers (OCC) or used papers, which makes it an attractive sustainable alternative to single-use plastic packaging. Due to consumer awareness and government regulations regarding green packaging, molded pulp packaging is expected to see high growth in North America over the forecasted years.



The transfer packaging type is predominantly used in the packaging of beverages, eggs, vegetables, and fruits. Wide-scale adoption of transfer molded pulp products such as trays and clamshells for fruits and eggs packaging attributed to its highest market share in the North American market. Steadily increasing egg consumption in North America is anticipated to fuel the growth for the transfer molded segment in the coming years.



The electronics application is likely to witness significant growth over the upcoming years on account of the increasing inclusion of molded pulp packaging for structural functionality in electronics packaging. Additionally, the use of molded pulp products for the packaging of various electronic products, including mobile phones and relative accessories, computers, modems, printers, peripherals, and projectors among others due to its sustainability, convenience, and low cost are factors attributing to the growth of this segment.



North America Molded Pulp Packaging Market Report Highlights

Wood pulp was the most widely used source in 2019, accounting for 85.7% of the revenue in 2019. Molded pulp packaging manufacturers majorly use waste newspapers for manufacturing pulp. The wide availability of wastepaper and virgin wood at a lower cost can be attributed to the highest share of the segment in 2018.

Trays emerged as the most significant product segment with a revenue share of 41.0% in 2019. Low cost, wide availability, good shock absorption functionality for the packaging of fragile products such as eggs and beverage glass bottles contributed to be the highest share among the segment.

Increasing demand for sustainable disposables especially in the foodservice industry is driving the growth of molded pulp packaging in North America. Moreover, the design and technological advances in thermoformed packaging are expected to result in greater adoption of molded pulp packaging electronics as well as the healthcare industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook: Green packaging Market

3.1.2 Related Market Outlook: Edible Packaging Market

3.1.3 Related Market Outlook: Other emerging sustainable packaging products

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Technology Timeline

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Rising Consumption of Eggs and Fresh Fruits

3.6.1.2 Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging

3.6.2 Market Restraints

3.6.2.1 Availability of substitute packaging products

3.6.3 Market Challenges

3.6.3.1 Aesthetic limitation of molded pulp products

3.7 Business Environment Analysis: Molded Pulp Packaging Market

3.7.1 Industry Analysis: Porter's

3.7.2 Pestel Analysis

3.7.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

3.7.3.1 Joint Ventures

3.7.3.2 Mergers & AcquisItions

3.7.3.3 Technology Collaboration

3.8 Market Strategies

3.8.1 Impacts of COVID-19



Chapter 4 North America Molded Pulp Packaging Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Source movement & market share analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.3 Wood Pulp

4.4 Non-Wood Pulp



Chapter 5 North America Molded Pulp Packaging Market: Packaging Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Molded type movement & market share analysis, 2019 & 2027

5.3 Thick Wall

5.4 Transfer

5.5 Thermoformed

5.6 Processed



Chapter 6 North America Molded Pulp Packaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Product movement & market share analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.3 Trays

6.4 End Caps

6.5 Bowls & Cups

6.6 Clamshells

6.7 Plate

6.8 Others



Chapter 7 North America Molded Pulp Packaging Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Definition & Scope

7.2 Application movement & market share analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Food Packaging

7.4 Food Service

7.5 Electronics

7.6 Healthcare

7.7 Industrial

7.8 Others



Chapter 8 Molded Pulp Packaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 Regional movement & market share analysis, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 9 Competitive Analysis

9.1 Key players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

9.2 Participant Categorization

9.3 Vendor Landscape

9.4 Public Companies

9.5 Private Companies



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

Huhtamaki Oyj

UFP Technologies, Inc.

Thermoform Engineered Quality, LLC

Genpak, LLC

Eco-Products, Inc.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

Fabri-Kal

Henry Molded Products, Inc.

Sabert Corporation

