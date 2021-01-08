Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wind Turbines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Wind turbine systems use blades spinning on either a horizontal or vertical axis in response to the kinetic energy of wind to create a force that can be used to power an electric generator. In most commercial-scale wind turbines, the electric generator is housed in the nacelle, making all of these products turbine generators.



Individual wind turbines - the majority of which have outputs of between 50 kilowatts (kW) and 4 megawatts (MW) - are generally configured together into "wind farms" or "wind parks" to provide grid-connected power, and such farms create the majority of demand for wind turbines in any given year.



Wind turbines are considered one of the most environmentally appealing solutions for electricity production. However, the area needed for large-scale wind power installations has led to a number of concerns. For example, coastal areas often rely on scenic views for property values and tourism, and wind turbines are considered by many as aesthetically unappealing, limiting the area in which coastal farms can be constructed. Additionally, the potential negative impact on wildlife has also been an issue to greater adoption.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Overview

Scope

Installed Wind Energy Generation Capacity by Region

New Wind Energy Generation Capacity by Region

Wind Turbine Demand by Region

Impact of COVID-19 on Wind Turbine Demand in 2020

Market Share

3. North America

Wind Energy Generation Capacity by Country

Wind Turbine Demand by Country

United States

4. Central & South America

Wind Energy Generation Capacity by Country

Wind Turbine Demand by Country

5. Western Europe

Wind Energy Generation Capacity by Country

Wind Turbine Demand by Country

United Kingdom

Spain

Germany

Sweden

France

Other Western Europe

6. Eastern Europe

Wind Energy Generation Capacity by Country

Wind Turbine Demand by Country

7. Asia/Pacific

Wind Energy Generation Capacity by Country

Wind Turbine Demand by Country

China

India

Australia

Other Asia/Pacific

8. Africa/Mideast



9. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfmkfi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900