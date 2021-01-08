Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Barges - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Marine Barges estimated at US$135.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$184 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U. S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Marine Barges market in the U. S. is estimated at US$40 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$32.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$32.7 Billion by the year 2027.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
