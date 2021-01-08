Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Motorsport Transmission Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The motorsport transmission market is poised to grow by $12.87 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increased telecast and viewership of racing events and regulation on common transmission models expected to reduce the manufacturing cost.

This study identifies the rising sponsorship for motorsport racing events as one of the prime reasons driving the motorsport transmission market growth during the next few years.

The report on the motorsport transmission market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The motorsport transmission market analysis includes the type segment and geographical landscapes.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading motorsport transmission market vendors that include Beagle Engineering Ltd., Hewland Engineering Ltd., Holinger Engineering Co. Pty Ltd., Motor Sport Transmissions, Ricardo Plc, RT Quaife Engineering Ltd., SAS SADEV, Tractive AB, Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Also, the motorsport transmission market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by race type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by race type
  • F1 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • NASCAR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by race type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Beagle Engineering Ltd.
  • Hewland Engineering Ltd.
  • Holinger Engineering Co. Pty Ltd.
  • Motor Sport Transmissions
  • Ricardo Plc
  • RT Quaife Engineering Ltd.
  • SAS SADEV
  • Tractive AB
  • Xtrac Ltd.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e0yybp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900