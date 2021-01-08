Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Homocystinuria - Epidemiology Insight - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This 'Homocystinuria (HCU) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted HCU epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Epidemiology Perspective



The HCU epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current HCU patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



Key Findings



In the year 2017, the total prevalent case of HCU was 41,684 cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted HCU epidemiology [segmented as Total Prevalent Cases of HCU, Total Diagnosed Cases of HCU, Gender-specific Prevalent cases of HCU, Age-specific Prevalent Cases of HCU, and Treated cases of HCU] in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Country Wise- HCU Epidemiology



Estimates show that the highest cases of HCU in the 7MM were in the United States, followed by Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan in 2017.

In the United States, the total number of prevalent cases of HCU was 32,515 cases in the year 2017 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

In the year 2017, the total prevalent cases of HCU were 8,537 cases in EU-5 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

In Japan, the total number of prevalent cases of HCU was 632 cases in the year 2017 which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017-2030.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Homocystinuria (HCU)



3. SWOT Analysis of Homocystinuria (HCU)



4. Epidemiology Methodology



5. Homocystinuria (HCU): Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Signs and Symptoms

5.2.1. Signs and symptoms of HCU due to CBS deficiency

5.2.2. Signs and symptoms of HCU due to cbl defect

5.2.3. Signs and symptoms of HCU due to MTHFR deficiency

5.3. Risk factor and causes

5.4. Genetics

5.5. Pathophysiology



6. Diagnosis of Homocystinuria (HCU)

6.1. Screening Tests for HCU

6.1.1. Newborn Screening Programs

6.1.2. Genetic Testing

6.1.3. Amino Acid Screening

6.1.4. Cyanide-Nitroprusside Test

6.2. Molecular Diagnosis

6.2.1. Antenatal Diagnosis

6.3. Tests to Diagnose HCU

6.3.1. Liver Biopsy and Enzyme Assay

6.3.2. Homocysteine Test

6.4. Other tests

6.4.1. Imaging Tests

6.4.2. Skin Biopsy

6.4.3. Ophthalmic Exams

6.5. Differential Diagnosis



7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM



8. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

8.1. Total Prevalent Cases of HCU in the 7MM

8.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of HCU in the 7MM

8.3. Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of HCU in the 7MM

8.4. Age-specific Prevalent Cases of HCU in the 7MM

8.5. Treated Cases of HCU in the 7MM



9. The United States Epidemiology

9.1. Total Prevalent Cases of HCU in the United States

9.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of HCU in the United States

9.3. Gender-specific Prevalent Cases of HCU in the United States

9.4. Age-specific Prevalent Cases of HCU in the United States

9.5. Treated Cases of HCU in the United States



10. EU-5 Epidemiology



11. Japan Epidemiology



12. Appendix

