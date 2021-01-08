Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alcoholic Hepatitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'Alcoholic Hepatitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Alcoholic Hepatitis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



Epidemiology Perspective



This section encompassing Alcoholic Hepatitis epidemiology provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. The Alcoholic Hepatitis epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to better understand the disease scenario in 7MM. This segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports, and views of key opinion leaders.



Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation



The Alcoholic Hepatitis epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Alcoholic Hepatitis epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.



Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of Alcoholic Hepatitis Epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Prevalent cases of Alcoholic Hepatitis

Diagnosed Cases of Alcoholic Hepatitis

Severity-specific Cases of Alcoholic Hepatitis

Gender-specific Cases of Alcoholic Hepatitis

Key Assessments



Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Executive Summary of Alcoholic Hepatitis



3. SWOT Analysis for Alcoholic Hepatitis



4. Alcoholic Hepatitis: Disease Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Alcoholic Liver Disease

4.3. Etiology

4.4. Signs and Symptoms

4.5. Clinical Presentation

4.6. Histopathology

4.7. Pathogenesis

4.8. Prognosis

4.9. Risk Factors

4.10. Diagnosis

4.10.1. Differential Diagnosis



5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Key Findings



6. 7MM Epidemiology

6.1. Assumptions and rationale

6.2. Diagnosed Moderate to Severe Cases of Alcoholic Hepatitis (AH) in 7MM

6.3. United States

6.3.1. Total Prevalent cases of Alcoholic Hepatitis (AH) in the United States

6.3.2. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Alcoholic Hepatitis (AH) in the United States

6.3.3. Gender-specific cases of Alcoholic Hepatitis (AH) in the United States

6.3.4. Severity-specific cases of Alcoholic Hepatitis (AH) in the United States

6.4. Germany

6.5. France

6.6. Italy

6.7. Spain

6.8. United Kingdom

6.9. Japan



7. Treatment of Alcoholic Hepatitis

7.1. Treatment Guidelines



8. Unmet Needs



9. Organizations contributing toward AH



10. Case studies

10.1. Alcoholic hepatitis - the case for intensive management

10.2. Case of severe alcoholic hepatitis treated with granulocytapheresis

10.3. Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis: Atypical Presentation with Markedly Elevated Alkaline Phosphatase

10.4. Alcoholic Hepatitis with an Unexpected Histology: A Case Report



11. KOL Views



12. Appendix



