Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc

Change of Auditor

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc announces that, following a formal tender process led by the Audit Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor. KPMG LLP have resigned and Foresight Group has sent a copy of their section 519 statement to shareholders alongside the Half-Yearly Financial Report.

Deloitte LLP’s reappointment will be subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting in September 2021.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181