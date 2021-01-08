Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Software Market By Product, By Application, By Vehicle Type, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Software Market size is expected to reach $41.9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 16.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



The automotive software is composed of programmable data instruction used for executing operations of computer-based in-vehicle applications. Automotive software is used for in-vehicle embedded systems. Computer-based in-vehicle applications include infotainment, body control and comfort, telematics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), powertrain, communication and safety. The automotive industry is leading towards an era where cars can communicate with each other and to drivers.



There is an increasing demand for automotive software on account of increasing demand for advanced driver assistance system, rising demand for automated and electrified vehicles and increasing demand for vehicle application like automatic crash notification, remote vehicle diagnostics and emergency assistance. Although, the rising complexity in software architecture leads to high production cost for OEMs & suppliers that act as a restraint for the market growth. Additionally, the required installation of the e-call systems and the installation of rearview cameras in all the vehicles to reduce back-over accidents will boost the growth of the market in the near future.



By Product



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Application Software, Middleware and Operating System. The application software category accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, due to the huge adoption of software with different features in vehicles. Although, the operating system category is predicted to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increased implementation of advanced software in vehicles.



By Application



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Safety System, Infotainment & Telematics, Powertrain and Chassis. The infotainment & telematics system in vehicles is expected to record a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period due to its applications in vehicles in the nearby future.



By Vehicle Type



Based on Vehicle Type, the market is segmented into ICE Passenger Car, ICE Light Commercial Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, ICE Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Autonomous Vehicles. The ICE passenger car counted for the major market share in 2019 due to the increased engine-based software installed in it.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, Europe dominated the market followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA. Asia Pacific is expected to showcase prominent growth during the forecast year.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Intel Corporation and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Automotive Software Market. Companies such as NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, BlackBerry Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Airbiquity, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, PTC, Inc., and Adobe, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, NVIDIA Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Adobe, Inc., BlackBerry Limited, PTC, Inc. (Atego Systems, Inc.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Airbiquity, Inc.



