Bloomington, Ind., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Tree has teamed up with the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) to improve student outcomes through Redwood Learning, a new web-based professional development initiative to prepare and credential educators in evidence-based teaching practices for online learning. Redwood Learning represents both organizations’ ongoing commitment to providing educators with quality, efficacious training that leads to measurable increases in student achievement. The new professional learning brand will debut at REMOTE K12: The Connected Teacher Summit, hosted by Arizona State University (ASU) on Jan. 9, 2021.

Rooted in intentional learning design, Redwood Learning’s core focus is developing educators to implement evidence-based teaching practices for the benefit of all students. This new professional development targets the research-based competencies and skills educators need to grow. Redwood Learning’s course design delivers professional learning services directly to educators, catalyzing sustainable change and improvement among practitioners, schools, and districts.

In addition to immersing staff in training models and equipping teams with evidence-affirmed practices, Redwood Learning also provides educators with the opportunity to earn microcredentials which are endorsed by Solution Tree and ACUE, along with a certificate for 15 contact hours.

“Our vision is to transform education worldwide to ensure learning for all,” said Solution Tree CEO Jeffrey C. Jones. “Our partnership with ACUE affirms our vision and further connects educators with the confidence and skills required to ensure consistent growth in student learning, particularly during this moment in education. Research-backed and results-driven, Redwood Learning is designed to increase teacher efficacy and improve student learning outcomes.”

The first course offered by Redwood Learning is Foundational Strategies for Distance Learning. Specially designed for secondary educators, this course adapts the key components of Dr. Robert J. Marzano’s The New Art and Science of Teaching framework for remote education. This award-winning framework is based on more than 50 years of research and comprehensively addresses the most alterable effect on student learning: high-quality instruction.

All Redwood Learning courses align to the evidence-based teaching competencies defined in ACUE’s Effective Practice Framework©. The Framework is a research-based, consensus statement of the instructional skills and knowledge that educators should possess. It is based on decades of research from the scholarship of teaching and learning and discipline-based educational research. The Framework was independently reviewed and endorsed by the American Council on Education.

The course includes six modules, each comprised of authentic online teaching videos, expert insights featuring nationally known experts in K-12 teaching and learning, opportunities to learn and collaborate with a cohort of peers, and the opportunity to practice and reflect on instructional strategies.

Foundational Strategies for Distance Learning is the first of several courses to be offered by Redwood Learning. Each Redwood Learning course takes approximately 15 total hours over a 12-week period.

“We are thrilled to partner with Solution Tree to support positive outcomes for students nationwide through proven, research-based teaching strategies,” said Susan Cates, CEO of ACUE. “Our first course is designed to address the extraordinary need among teachers to effectively educate their students in virtual and blended environments. We look forward to making a difference through Redwood Learning for many years to come.”

ASU’s REMOTE K-12 event offers sessions to support principals, superintendents and EdTech professionals. Redwood Learning will have a virtual booth at the summit and will have staff available to interact with educators and respond to questions about Foundational Strategies for Distance Learning.

For more information on Redwood Learning, please visit www.solutiontree.com/redwoodlearning.

