Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fantasy Sports Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The online fantasy sports industry is estimated to experience a significant boost in revenue as online games and related activities gain momentum among the younger population, worldwide. Fantasy sports gaming has attracted investors and has secured a decent amount of FDI in India. In 2018-2019, the region gained INR 15,000 Crores ($15 billion) and was proliferating.
According to the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association, over 59 million people engaged in fantasy games across the U.S. and Canada. It also states that 20 million people are playing fantasy games across India and the figure is estimated to reach 150 million by 2022. Millions of young sports lovers, worldwide, engage in fantasy sports. This number is projected to accelerate rapidly in the near future due to the rapid launch of user-friendly fantasy gaming applications and rising internet penetration.
The online fantasy sports gaming market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven by the launch of new advanced mobile applications dedicated to fantasy gaming. Many global and regional players, such as DraftKing, MPL, and Dream11 launched new apps for fantasy players to engage people and offer daily and weekly cash prizes.
Rising internet penetration among the young population, the emergence of next-generation technology (5G), and the quick adoption of smartphones are expected to fuel online fantasy sports gaming. The growing use of fantasy sports gaming apps for brand promotion is also projected to positively impact the market.
Report Scope:
The online fantasy sports gaming market is segmented into the following categories:
In addition to industry and competitive analysis of the online fantasy sports gaming market, this report also exhaustively covers company profiles for key players active in the global market.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Fee
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Mode
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Game
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Platform
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-User Income Group
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-User
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7jm6s
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: