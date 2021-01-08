Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Composites Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Carbon Composites Market size is forecast to reach $8.79 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during 2020-2025.



Carbon composites consist of carbon fibers embedded in a carbonaceous matrix. Carbon Carbon Composites are those special composites in which both the reinforcing fibers and the matrix material are both pure carbon. The carbon composites have a higher stiffness-to-weight ratio rather than other conventional materials due to which they are widely used in various applications of aerospace & defense.



Key Takeaways

Europe dominates the carbon composites market owing to increasing demand from applications such as automotive and aerospace & defense industries.

Increasing usage of carbon composites in aircraft, coupled with the increasing number of aircraft launched in the market, annually, is expected to provide a huge growth opportunity for the carbon composites market in the aerospace industry in the forecast period.

Applications of carbon composites in wind energy sector is likely to become an opportunity in the future.

Drivers; Carbon Composites Market



Increasing applications of carbon composites in aircrafts



Boeing and Airbus have a projected demand for nearly 9,000 new wide-bodied aircraft over the next 20 years. Single-aisle aircrafts are expected to fulfill around 70% of the future commercial aircraft demand. With the retirement of A30 aircraft production, all the players in the entire aerospace production value chain are looking for the future.



Challenges; Carbon Composites Market



High cost of carbon fiber



In the automotive industry, carbon fiber is currently used only in racing cars and some high-end sports car as the cost of carbon fiber at present is about USD 8 to USD 15/lb. If the cost of carbon fiber decreases to about USD 5 to USD7/lb., it will be used on a much larger scale in automobiles.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Carbon Composites Market - Overview



2. Carbon Composites Market - Executive summary



3. Carbon Composites Market

3.1 Comparative analysis

3.1.1 Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2 Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3 Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4 Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5 Pricing Analysis



4. Carbon Composites Market Forces

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Challenges

4.4 Porters five force model



5. Carbon Composites Market - Strategic analysis

5.1 Value chain analysis

5.2 Opportunities analysis

5.3 Product life cycle

5.4 Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Carbon Composites Market - By Matrix (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1 Hybrid

6.2 Metal

6.3 Ceramic

6.4 Carbon

6.5 Polymer

6.5.1 Thermosetting

6.5.2 Thermoplastic

6.6 Others



7. Carbon Composites Market - By Process (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1 Prepeg Layup Process

7.2 Pultrusion and Winding

7.3 Wet Lamination & Infusion Process

7.4 Press and Injection Processes

7.5 Others



8. Carbon Composites - By Application (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1 Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

8.2 Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

8.3 Application Segment Analysis by Type

8.3.1 Aerospace & Defense

8.3.2 Automotive

8.3.3 Wind Turbines

8.3.4 Sport & Leisure

8.3.5 Civil Engineering

8.3.6 Marine Applications

8.3.7 Others



9. Carbon Composites- By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1 Carbon Composites Market - North America Segment Research

9.2 North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

9.3 Carbon Composites- South America Segment Research

9.4 South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.5 Carbon Composites- Europe Segment Research

9.6 Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.7 Carbon Composites - APAC Segment Research

9.8 APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.9 Carbon Composites - Middle East Segment and Africa Segment Research

9.10 Middle East & Africa Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)



10. Carbon Composites Market - Entropy

10.1 New product launches

10.2 M&A s, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



11. Carbon Composites Market Company Analysis

11.1 Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

11.2 Carbon Composites, Inc

11.3 Cytec Solvay Group

11.4 Epsilon Composite

11.5 Hexcel Corporation

11.6 Mitsubishi Rayon Co , Ltd

11.7 Moldex Composite Pvt Ltd

11.8 Nippon Carbon Co Ltd

11.9 Plasan Carbon Composite

11.10 Sgl Group

11.11 Teijin Carbon Gmbh

11.12 Toray Industries, Inc

11.13 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co ,Ltd



12. Carbon Composites Market - Appendix

12.1 Abbreviations

12.2 Sources



13. Carbon Composites Market - Methodology



