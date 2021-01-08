Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-commerce for the Furniture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyses status and prospects of e-commerce for the furniture industry and it is mainly divided in two parts.



PART I. ECOMMERCE FOR THE FURNITURE INDUSTRY deals with the incidence of the online channel in the furniture market with a focus on key geographical areas (Europe, North America, Asia) and analyses the different e-commerce business models and the performance of leading players.



An overview of the world furniture industry, with current furniture consumption data, and 2021 furniture market forecasts by region, introduces this part.



Furniture e-commerce sales are provided by segment (upholstered furniture, outdoor furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), by region and by kind of distributor (E-tailers, Furniture distributors, Non-specialists/Lifestyle/DIY)



The study also highlights the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the furniture market through insights for the first half of 2020 and sales performance of the leading online players in the global furniture market in the first and second quarter of 2020.



Different e-commerce business models (Furniture Manufacturers, Wholesalers and B2B business, E-tailers, Brick-and-Click companies, Non-furniture specialist chains) , their evolution and organization are discussed in light of companies' experiences: the Omni-channel approach, the incidence of mobile commerce, advertising and search engines strategies, the use of social media and delivery options.



FOCUS ON: The furniture e-commerce business in Europe, North America and Asia: for each considered geographical area, and for the most relevant markets (UK, Germany, France, Spain, USA, Canada, China, India and Japan), the report analyses the sector performance and sales of the leading furniture e-commerce players (websites selling furniture, furniture manufacturers selling on-line).



Online sales of furniture and related products are presented for around 170 leading players based in North America, Europe and Asia, with profiles highlighting their e-commerce policies. Profiles of the major companies are also provided



PART II. E-COMMERCE FOR THE FURNITURE INDUSTRY: SURVEY RESULTS



This part provides results of a survey to leading furniture manufacturers worldwide, aiming at understanding their approach to the web channel, their strategies, their future expectations and the most-demanded products.

Key Topics Covered:



1. E-COMMERCE FOR THE FURNITURE INDUSTRY. Basic data and business models

1.1. Overview of the furniture market. Furniture consumption and imports in 2020 and furniture market forecasts 2021 by region

1.2. Basic data

Furniture consumption and e-commerce sales by segment

Consumption and E-commerce sales of furniture by country/region

E-commerce sales of furniture by kind of distributor

1.3. COVID-19 pandemic: impact and insights for the first half of 2020

Total sales performance in the first and second quarter of 2020 for selected companies

1.4. Models of e-commerce business (Furniture Manufacturers selling online, Wholesalers and B2B business, E-tailers, Brick-and-Click companies, Non-furniture specialist chains, The case of Shopify)



2. ACTIVITY TREND. Growth and business evolution

2.1. E-commerce growth trends. Performance by product and by region, Distributors by category. Dimension, market share and average growth.

2.2. Business evolution and organization (Omnichannel approach, Home delivery ?vs?click and collect?, Mobile shopping tips, The case of Starlity, Social media and advertising strategies)



3. E-COMMERCE FOR THE FURNITURE INDUSTRY IN EUROPE

3.1. Retail and e-commerce sales: overview and demand drivers

The United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain. E-commerce indicators

3.2. Sector overview

3.3. Leading e-commerce players



4. E-COMMERCE FOR THE FURNITURE INDUSTRY IN NORTH AMERICA

4.1. Retail and e-commerce sales: overview and demand drivers

United States and Canada. Economic and e-commerce Indicators

4.2. Sector overview

4.3. Furniture manufacturers selling on-line

4.4. Leading e-commerce players



5. E-COMMERCE FOR THE FURNITURE INDUSTRY IN ASIA

5.1. Retail and e-commerce sales: overview and demand drivers

Asia Pacific: China, India and Japan. Economic and E-commerce Indicators

5.2. Sector overview

5.3. Leading e-commerce players



6. E-COMMERCE FOR FURNITURE: SURVEY RESULTS

6.1. The sample of furniture manufacturers

6.2. Revenue performance and expectations

6.3. The use of e-commerce

6.4. E-commerce channel

6.5. Products and promotion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvg551

