Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nematicides Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nematicides market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.01% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$1,752.236 million in 2025 from US$1,384.019 million in 2019.



There are a substantial need and use of different types of pesticides to remove harmful pests and other types of organisms. This will help in the enhancement of overall food production and yield. Nematicides are a type of pest control agent and solution that is widely becoming popular in the global agriculture market. It is known as a type of a chemical agent, which is used to control and remove plastic worms or other types of harmful pests. They are being used for agriculture practices in various forms for centuries. There are several types of novel nematicides available in the market, and various key players and manufacturers are investing a consider-able sum of capital into the development of sustainable and environmentally friendly nematicides. This type of chemical agent is especially used to remove nematodes. Small content and amounts of nematicides are used and spread in the field to protect crop seeds from nematode attack.



The nematicides are planted during the most critical and imperative stage of the growth of the plant or a crop. Nematicides are applied throughout a field through a specific method. They are applied uniformly, concerning the plant population density. There is a widespread need for a plant population density map, as it helps in the plantation of nematicides in those areas, where the concentration of nematodes is comparatively at a considerable rate. Digital agriculture and farming play an imperative role in the determination of harmful nematode pests. These types of chemical agents are mostly used in sandy soils and coarse-textured region. Geographic Information System is used in the production of field maps, that help in locating nematode content in a specific region. Various types of technological advanced will play an indispensable role in the growth of the nematicide market during the forecast period. Planting a site-specific method and application is another form of advanced development, which was introduced by a group of researchers from the southeast USA. This type of method helps in the reduction of costs, rates, and other types of effects, while it holds on to its essential properties of protecting from parasitic and harmful nematodes. With the help of real-time and satellite navigation and GPS, the method is completely useful for planting nematicides in a specific region.



Thee COVID-19 pandemic has had a notable impact on the global nematicides market. The market is consolidated and is dominated by major players such as Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, UPL Ltd, and others. These companies have a considerable presence in the majority of the regions and are also operating manufacturing facilities in those regions. COVID-19 didn't make a significant impact on the market as the demand for pesticides continues to grow, because agriculture is an essential commodity and most counties rely on those sectors for economic as well as other related services. There has been a negligible im-pact on global supply chains and operations. Despite the lockdown and closure of borders by various governments worldwide, the nematicide market continues to register steady growth during that period. Agriculture is an essential commodity as there are certain seasons for the cultivation of useful and imperative crops such as wheat, grains, cereals, and others. Farmers and other agricultural players cannot afford to waste and avoid the cultivation period, despite the pandemic. Avoidance will lead to huge losses which is a negative setback for farmers, governments, and other stakeholders involved.



There has been a surge in the demand for bio-based nematicides products and this type will register significant growth during the forecast period. Even though chemical and synthetic nematodes continue to hold a significant share in the market and will generate exponential growth in the coming years, there has been an emergence for the usage of bio nematicides in an agricultural field and region. One of the reasons for the growth of this particular type is due to a surge in the adoption of Integrated Pest Management techniques, sustainable and environment-friendly agricultural practices, worldwide. Integrated pest management has been adopted by the European Union and it became a necessary regulation for the key players operating in the region. Without adapting to those regulations, it would become difficult to operate in the European Region. These regulations aim to ensure a reduction in the effects of harmful pesticides and to enhance sustainable goals. According to the data provided by the European Union, the cultivation area under Organic lands registered a significant growth from 13,532 hectares in the year 2016 to 15,635 hectares in the year 2018.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. The Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Nematicides Market Analysis, by Type (Value in US$ Million)

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Fumigants

5.3. Bio Nematicides

5.4. Organophosphates

5.5. Carbamates

5.6. Others



6. Global Nematicides Market Analysis, by Form (Value in US$ Million)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Liquid

6.3. Granular



7. Global Nematicides Market Analysis, by Applications (Value in US$ Million)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Fumigation

7.3. Seed Treatment

7.4. Drenching

7.5. Soil Dressing

7.6. Others



8. Global Nematicides Market Analysis, by Geography (Value in US$ Million)

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America (Value in US$ Million)

8.2.1. North America Nematicides Market Analysis, by Type, 2019 to 2025

8.2.2. North America Nematicides Market Analysis, by Form, 2019 to 2025

8.2.3. North America Nematicides Market Analysis, by Application, 2019 to 2025

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. United States

8.2.4.2. Canada

8.2.4.3. Mexico

8.3. South America (Value in US$ Million)

8.3.1. South America Nematicides Market Analysis, by Type, 2019 to 2025

8.3.2. South America Nematicides Market Analysis, by Form, 2019 to 2025

8.3.3. South America Nematicides Market Analysis, by Application, 2019 to 2025

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Others

8.4. Europe (Value in US$ Million)

8.4.1. Europe Nematicides Market Analysis, by Type, 2019 to 2025

8.4.2. Europe Nematicides Market Analysis, by Form, 2019 to 2025

8.4.3. Europe Nematicides Market Analysis, by Application, 2019 to 2025

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. Germany

8.4.4.2. Spain

8.4.4.3. United Kingdom

8.4.4.4. France

8.4.4.5. Others

8.5. The Middle East and Africa (Value in US$ Million)

8.5.1. Middle East and Africa Nematicides Market Analysis, by Type, 2019 to 2025

8.5.2. Middle East and Africa Nematicides Market Analysis, by Form, 2019 to 2025

8.5.3. Middle East and Africa Nematicides Market Analysis, by Application, 2019 to 2025

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.2. South Africa

8.5.4.3. Others

8.6. Asia-Pacific (Value in US$ Million)

8.6.1. Asia-Pacific Nematicides Market Analysis, by Type, 2019 to 2025

8.6.2. Asia-Pacific Nematicides Market Analysis, by Form, 2019 to 2025

8.6.3. Asia-Pacific Nematicides Market Analysis, by Application, 2019 to 2025

8.6.4. By Country

8.6.4.1. China

8.6.4.2. Japan

8.6.4.3. Australia

8.6.4.4. India

8.6.4.5. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Syngenta Crop Protection AG

10.2. Bayer AG

10.3. Basf Se

10.4. Horizon Group

10.5. Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd

10.6. Upl Limited

10.7. Valent Usa

10.8. Certis Usa LLC

10.9. Real Ipm Kenya

10.10. T. Stanes & Company Ltd



