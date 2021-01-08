OLD TAPPAN, N.J., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVFix has just been launched and customers have received this new trendy innovation with many positive TVFix reviews since it helps turn any regular television into a smart television giving access to millions of content via streaming.



The TVFix Caster allows their users to stream YouTube, browse through Facebook, and watch Netflix, Amazon Video, and even Adult Content, if that's what they're into!

And because the TVFix isn't affiliated with any specific brand and doesn't connect to anything else but your TV, there's no risk of large corporations like Google spying on the home activity through the TV of your household.

Visit the Official TVFix Website For 50% Off Retail Price

What is TVFix Caster?

TVFix Caster is a powerful little device that turns any television into a smart one.

It has been saving people unbelievable amounts of money across the globe, whether this is because it has allowed them to stop paying for cable, or because they no longer need to invest in a smart TV.

The TVFix caster can only be described as an accessible and high quality manufactured, portable, TV Casting Device designed for use on ANY modern television that features a HDMI cable. And even if it doesn't, the beauty of the modern world is that you can simply pick up a VGA to HDMI adapter at your local tech store for no more than $5. Isn't that incredible?

It serves as almost an alternative to – no! in fact, it's better than – the Google Chromecast. It does the same thing, with more functionality, greater security, and a better price.

The TVFix Caster allows for 1080p High Definition (HD) live streaming as well as access to all the favourite social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, and also allows for streaming of adult content without surveillance or spying.

The product itself is compatible with both any Mobile Phone and any computer. You can also connect it to a tablet or kiosk, if you have one! This makes it incredibly versatile, and available for use anywhere. Some TVFix reviews report they can even take the device to their friend's house and plug it in.

Click Here To Claim a Special Price Reduction Directly From TVFix Manufacturer

What are the TVFix Reviews saying?

Whatever the reason may be, this TVFix Caster seems to amaze most buyers.

It can play any type of content on any television. This includes programmes and movies available on all the major streaming platforms.

On top of all this, it streams ridiculously high-quality videos and imagery. When they developed the TVFix for streaming, they definitely had the words "high definition" in mind. In fact, one elated buyer wrote a TVFix review saying, "The video quality of TVFix is so high that I cancelled my cable TV subscription". And he isn't the only one!

Buyers all around the world are raving about this seemingly miracle product:

"I think this is an amazing item and it did just what it said it would do" — US buyer

"I liked how simple and easy it was to set up" — another buyer from the United States of America

"Absolutely amazing! Mirrors everything on your phone to your tv. Been using it with all sorts of apps so far. Very pleased with this product" — US product user

"You get everything you need. All cables, manuals, and the device" — US product reviewer

"With quality this great, why am I paying hundreds of dollars per month on average cable service?" — another happy user

"It worked really well" — Top 1000 Reviewer

Most customers get to know how to use the device in a matter of minutes, which is why the majority of TVFix reviews state that the product has helped eliminate their cable bills.

Although no product is perfect, this device has very positive TVFix reviews. The only mentioned aspect by customers is the no dock or mount situation. Currently, the streaming gadget might be dangling behind televisions.

How does TVFix work?

The TVFix Caster works via a single HDMI cable connecting it to the television. When you stream your favourite films, movies, images and content into the TVFix, the data is transferred into the TV for display. This allows you to see the content you are streaming on your phone / computer / tablet / iPad / kiosk / other device on your television. Great!

As for the order process, TVFix reviews mention it is incredibly simple, too. It doesn't take me more than five minutes to order the entire thing, and it took just a minute to install. It really is one of the simplest TV screen casting devices users report to do.

The TVFix streaming device isn't, as mentioned previously, connected to any large corporation. That means it won't connect to anything aside from your phone and TV, meaning any data that gets sent to and from the device and your phone stays between the device and your phone.

And it also works in another way – helping keep your wallet heavy! It's incredibly cheap for the HD service it provides you with for a lifetime, thanks to its quality build and advanced methods of manufacture.

How to set up TVFix?

In short, the TVFix device is exceptionally easy to set up. There are only four steps to follow so it will be up and running within minutes.

Step One

The device must be connected to the HDMI socket located on the back of any television.

Step Two

It then has to be attached to a power source. A simple USB cable can be used for this.

Step Three

After the television has been switched on, the "HDMI 2" option (this will differ depending on the TV) will need to be selected.

Step Four

The device will have to be paired with the WiFi. Reportedly, this takes no longer than 30 seconds — "It was easier to do than to type this sentence", TVFix reviews stated.

Plain and simple.

Does TVFix Work?

TVFix has unfortunately fallen prey to those suggesting the product is a sham. However, the sheer amount of raving TVFix reviews and positive discussions about it outweigh the negative claims, mostly because customers who actually know how to set the product up can attest to its quality.

TVFix — Major Benefits

- Great option for home entertainment

- No complicated apps or cables needed

- Quick and simple setup

- Ready to go out of the box

- Comes in high-quality protective packaging

- Supports a range of video apps including YouTube, Netflix and much more

- Supports a range of photo formats including BMP, JPEG, PNG, GIF and JPG

- High-quality resolution

- Supports full HD

- Works with Android, iOS and MacOS

- Major discounts for buying two or three at a time

They currently have a Special Discount available here.

TVFix Pros and Cons

Pros

- Low cost, yet High Quality, with 1080p Video Streaming

- Portability allows for travel and use at other TV's

- Guaranteed privacy and protection from surveillance

- Manufactured by independent companies that cannot access your data

- A better investment than the Google Chromecast

Cons

- Invisible when plugged in correctly – you'll forget it's there!

- No fan noises

Why Choose a TVFix?

TVFix reviews across the web have stated that this hot product is better than most famous brands available in the market. One TVFix Caster reviews claims, "The TVFix streaming device is surprisingly better than Chromecast! It's faster and easier to install, and doesn't allow Google to spy on you".

This does ring true since it has higher specifications than the Chromecast device (and a better price point too).

TVFix Tech Specs

- H.265 decoding

- HD 1080p playback

- High resolution, full-HD HDMI output

- 50% faster processing speed

- Made from ABS

- 2.4G radio frequency

- 4K compatible

- Supports AVI, FLV, MKV, MOV, RM, TS and VOB video files

- Supports AAC, APE, FLAC, MP3, OGG, WAV and WMA audio files

- Supports BMP, GIF, JPEG, JPG and PNG picture files

Avoid Buying a Fake TVFix - Visit The Official TVFix Store Here

TVFix is not only a fierce competitor to the major streaming devices, but also, in most users' opinions, the one and only winner. This comes as no surprise since the developers of this clever gadget have managed to incorporate some seriously high specifications into something that is also easy to use.

The fact is, products like this don't come around often. Missing out on a chance to own a TVFix streaming device would be a regrettable mistake especially because they are forecasted to sell out relatively soon.

Final Verdict

When it comes to purchasing this incredible TVFix streaming device, you naturally want to know how it works in your home first. TVFix Caster reviews confirm they are incredibly reassured by their 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee; although, most didn't have to use it.

The TVFix is the ultimate solution if you're somebody who wants a Smart TV in your home without paying thousands of dollars. There simply is no solution like it – and those who claim they do the same thing are likely going to spy on your activity.

So yes, the TVFix does work. To whoever invented this product, I cannot be thankful enough. It has literally saved me thousands – and it can save you thousands, too! Money back if you're not happy!

(50% Off Right Now) Special Introductory Discount – Take Advantage.

Contact TVFix

Fausto Valdes, Press Release Desk

Telephone:

US & Canada (Toll Free): 855 7614 843

Australia & New Zealand: (02) 5133 5683

United Kingdom & Ireland: 033081 80834

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mytvfix/

E-mail: support@mytvfix.com

Website: http://b.link/tvfixsite

Address: 48 Bi-State Plaza #617, Old Tappan, NJ 07675

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/983f549a-3559-4859-b7d8-d7b410f7bd60