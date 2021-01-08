Dublin, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Sealant Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction sealant market is poised to grow by $2.60 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

This report on the construction sealant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the growing demand from developing economies and developments in the construction sector. In addition, growing demand from developing economies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The construction sealant market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies increasing number of new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the construction sealant market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our construction sealant market covers the following areas:

  • Construction sealant market sizing
  • Construction sealant market forecast
  • Construction sealant market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction sealant market vendors that include 3M Co., Arkema SA, BASF SE, deVan Sealants Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., General Electric Co., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, PPG Industries Inc., and Sika AG. Also, the construction sealant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Silicone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Polysulfide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape

  • Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • Arkema SA
  • BASF SE
  • deVan Sealants Inc.
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • General Electric Co.
  • H.B. Fuller Co.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • PPG Industries Inc.
  • Sika AG

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

