The construction sealant market is poised to grow by $2.60 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.



This report on the construction sealant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the growing demand from developing economies and developments in the construction sector. In addition, growing demand from developing economies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The construction sealant market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies increasing number of new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the construction sealant market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction sealant market vendors that include 3M Co., Arkema SA, BASF SE, deVan Sealants Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., General Electric Co., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, PPG Industries Inc., and Sika AG. Also, the construction sealant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Polyurethane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Silicone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Polysulfide - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Arkema SA

BASF SE

deVan Sealants Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

General Electric Co.

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

PPG Industries Inc.

Sika AG

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

