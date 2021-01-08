Société en commandite par actions au capital de 56 942 095 euros
Siège social : "La Woestyne" 59173 - Renescure
RCS Dunkerque 447 250 044

INFORMATION MENSUELLE RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DES DROITS DE VOTE
ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL

ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

Date d’arrêté
des informations		Nombre total
d’actions composant le capital		Nombre total
de droits de vote
 

 

31.12.2020		 

 

32 538 340		 

Total théorique

51 180 613
   

Total réel *

50 653 428

 


*Total réel         =nombre total de droits de vote attachés au nombre total d’actions
 – actions privées de droit de vote



Pièce jointe