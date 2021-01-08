Press release January 8, 2021





Spineway 2021 Financial Calendar



SPINEWAY (ISIN : FR0011398874 – ALSPW), specialized in the treatment of severe disorders of the spine, announced today its 2021 financial calendar* :

January 14, 2021: Publication of 2020 turnover February 26, 2021: 2020 annual results March 2, 2021 : Annual results meeting April 15, 2021: Publication of Q1 2021 turnover July 13, 2021: Publication of half-year 2021 turnover September 6, 2021: First half-year results September 8, 2021: Half-year results meeting October 14, 2021: Publication of Q3 2021 turnover

* This calendar is indicative. Spineway reserves its rights to modify the above dates if it seems it necessary. Results will be released after the market closes (Euronext, Paris).

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE PEA-PME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW

Contacts :

SPINEWAY



Shareholder-services line



Available Tuesday through Thursday



(10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)



+33 (0)811 045 555

ELIGIBLE PEA / PME



ALSPW



EURONEXT GROWTH AELIUM



Investor relations



Solène Kennis



spineway@aelium.fr

