LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today the availability of US-made advanced replacement air filters specifically designed for bitcoin mining data centers to solve air contaminant problems and to optimize bitcoin mining data center performance, lower energy consumption and reduce system maintenance.

Cryptocurrency mining data centers require massive amounts of airflow. One of the most critical maintenance tasks in today's bitcoin mining data centers is ensuring bitcoin mining rigs run at optimum efficiency with clean air filters. Depending on the data centers' geographical location, Kronos recommends customized MERV 8 (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) air filters design to create maximum efficiency for the mining center facility's cooling requirements.

“Bitcoin mining data center air filtration is not only important to building personnel health, but it is also an important factor of ensuring proper data transfer flow and mining rigs’ electronic component stability. Implementing optimized air filtration, including utilizing the correct types of air filters which can help bitcoin mining farms to stay up to date with regulations, reducing equipment failure and cooling costs as well as improving the safety of employees.”-said Michael Rubinov, Kronos President.

Air Pollution inside the data centers increases operating and energy costs. These centers require effective air filtration in order to optimize efficiency. Many cryptocurrency mining data centers are experiencing an increase in mechanical failures due to poor air quality. To remain fully operational, bitcoin mining centers must be air-conditioned to a certain temperature, and the mining equipment must be protected from contaminants in the air to avoid costly interruptions.

The most serious problem of the mining equipment is the corrosion of sensitive electronic components, which can lead to many problems.

Air Pollutants and gases, Sulphur, and salt inside the mining facility are drawn in from the outside air through ventilation ducts and through building openings which may cause this corrosion and lead to the breakdown of the mining electronic boards as well as metal hardware. They can also cause serious malfunctions to equipment deterioration and financial losses.

Kronos offers data center replacement air filters and can assist in designing air filtration systems for data centers. The data center construction market, of which Bitcoin mining operations are a subset, is expected to book a compounded annual growth rate of 9% in the U.S. and 11.2% worldwide between 2020 and 2025—reaching $34.5 billion, up from $22.6 billion in 2019, according to Research and Markets.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.



Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

