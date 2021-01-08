Octopus AIM VCT plc
08 January 2021
Net Asset Value
The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 31 December 2020 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 119.7 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 15 January 2021, to those shareholders on the register on 18 December 2020.
For further information, please contact:
Kate Tidbury
Octopus Investments Limited
Tel: 0800 316 2295
Octopus AIM VCT PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM