Author of A Class by Themselves: The Origins of Special Education in Toronto and Beyond

Author of A Class by Themselves: The Origins of Special Education in Toronto and Beyond

Her most recent book is A World without Martha: A Memoir of Sisters, Disability and Difference

Her most recent book is A World without Martha: A Memoir of Sisters, Disability and Difference

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doing the Right Thing: Disability, Autism and Special Education, Session Three of four in the free, online series of talks tackling the hard issues around the future of education in Canada takes place on January 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. EST.

Session Three panelists include University of British Columbia Professor Jason Ellis, author of A Class by Themselves: The Origins of Special Education in Toronto and Beyond; Gillian Parekh, Canada Research Chair: Inclusion, Disability and Education at York University; Victoria Freeman, writer, theatre artist, educator, and public historian whose most recent book is A World without Martha: A Memoir of Sisters, Disability and Difference; and Margaret Spoelstra, President of Autism Ontario. Sue Winton of York’s Faculty of Education will chair this Session.

Series Coordinators are Paul Axelrod, Professor Emeritus, York University and Jason Ellis, Associate Professor, University of British Columbia.

Session Four (January 19, 2021) turns to higher education, and asks “Does Liberal Education Matter in the 21st Century?” Lorna Marsden, former President of York University, is joined on the panel by Paul Gooch, past president of Victoria University in the University of Toronto and author of Course Correction: A Map for the Distracted University; the University of Waterloo’s Ian Milligan, author of History in the Age of Abundance. How the Web is Transforming Historical Research; and Qiang Zha, York University professor and co-editor of International Status Anxiety and Higher Education: The Soviet Legacy in China and Russia. This Session will be chaired by Paul Axelrod, former dean of York University’s Faculty of Education.

Register for Sessions Three and Four at www.EnochTurnerSchoolhouse.ca ! All Sessions are recorded and available to everyone free of charge at www.EnochTurnerSchoolhouse.ca.

The Enoch Turner Schoolhouse Foundation is a not-for-profit charity with the registration number 11927 2862 RR0001. Its mission is to support the conservation, interpretation, and public enjoyment of the Schoolhouse; to develop and finance Schoolhouse education programs; to celebrate and promote the Schoolhouse, to build and maintain public support for the Schoolhouse.

Questions about Enoch Turner Schoolhouse Foundation: info@enochturnerschoolhouse.ca . The Schoolhouse is located at 106 Trinity Street Toronto, ON M5A 3C6.

Contacts:

Paul Axelrod, paxelrod@edu.yorku.ca 647-808-2997

Jason Ellis, j.ellis@ubc.ca @jasone_history

Lynne Kurylo, lkurylo@georgebrown.ca 416-415-5000, ext 3298

Leonard Knott, PR, leonard.knott@gmail.com 416-988-3290

Miriah Bough, miriah.bough@gmail.com 416-327-6997

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48dcc141-06c8-400d-b9fc-d4a1c2792ece

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cfb9a7f-0aeb-4e37-973e-47f54b610fde

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d4e65bc-760a-4b1f-9afc-e9963406cde1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec558388-3586-41c5-a7a8-b9dd19d83a9d



