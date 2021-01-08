OTTAWA, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the ongoing and evolving COVID-19 considerations, NAV CANADA today announced a change of location for the in-person component of its hybrid annual meeting to be held on January 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (the "Meeting").



The new location for the in-person component of the Meeting is FMAV Ottawa, 1290 Old Innes Road, Ottawa, Ontario. Due to current Government orders and directives for public safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, NAV CANADA cannot accommodate Associates or members of the public at the in-person location. Only the directors or officers needed for the proper conduct of the Meeting will attend the in-person component of the Meeting.

There is no change to the date, the time or the live webcast component of the Meeting.

All Associates or members of the public may participate in the Meeting via the live webcast at this link.

