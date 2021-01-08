BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers:  1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880
Passcode:  65248056


Replay:  1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode:  31632466
   
  Available through Friday March 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time


Live Webcast: www.lamar.com
   
Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com
   
  Available through Friday March 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time


Company Contact:  Buster Kantrow
  Director of Investor Relations
  (225) 926-1000
  bkantrow@lamar.com