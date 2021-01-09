Denver, CO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In need of a supplement that can support your weight management endeavors? Finding it nearly impossible to lose weight despite all the effort you’ve been putting in? It has recently come to our attention that sometimes rectifying issues within the body is required to elevate weight loss results. This is where it becomes crucial that we introduce Meticore. As stated on the official product sales page, Meticore addresses the root cause of a slow metabolism. In doing so, one’s health all around can be improved. Want in on the details? Below is a comprehensive guide that does exactly that:

What is Meticore?

Meticore is a 100% all-natural dietary supplement formulated to target low core body temperature and stimulate consumers’ metabolism. It is believed that by targeting low core body temperature, the rest naturally falls into place. Research suggests that low core body temperature has been linked to lower metabolic rates, to be more precise. When the latter happens, fewer calories are expended, which either plateaus one’s weight or increases it.

By combining vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other properties, Meticore is trusted to get individuals back on track with their respective weight loss/management endeavors. As far as the formula goes, it is made to support everyone (vegetarian), omits stimulants altogether, is non-GMO, and is highly unlikely to create dependencies. All things considered, the time has now come to explore the ingredients that make boosting the metabolism a reality.

What ingredients are inside Meticore?

Meticore relies on the power of eight key ingredients and two supporting vitamins and minerals. To see how much influence the combined ingredients have on the body, we summarized some results obtained from conducted research (if applicable). Starting with the main ingredients, we have:

Turmeric

Turmeric is an Indian spice that has been long praised for its ability to enrich any meal. However, its medicinal properties were only brought to consumers’ attention through an ancient Indian medicine called Ayurveda. Out of all of its properties, its ability to act as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent is what allowed it to thrive.

In a 2019 systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials, researchers aimed to assess curcumin's influence (a bioactive compound in turmeric) on patients diagnosed with metabolic-related health conditions. In the end, they found evidence suggesting that “curcumin intake among patients with metabolic syndrome and related disorders was correlated with a significant reduction in BMI, weight, waist circumference, and leptin, and a significant increase in adiponectin levels.”

African Mango Seed

African mango also referred to as Irvingia Gabonensis, is found in Western Africa. Historically speaking, the fruit and seeds have supposedly been used to control and decrease appetite. As referenced by Giffarine, some evidence exists on African mango’s ability to decrease cholesterol, increase HDL, and enhance fat metabolism. Moreover, in reviewing a double-blind, randomized placebo-controlled study, it was disclosed that the group that received the mango saw a reduction in the mean body weight when compared to the placebo group.

Ginger

Ginger is yet another ingredient that is often linked to the turmeric family. As per the authors of a 2018 placebo-controlled crossover trial that investigated the hyperthermic effect of a “palatable ginger-containing beverage in healthy women with cold-sensitive extremities,” it was revealed ginger did, in fact, warm the body. A 2012 study that wanted to assess the “anti-inflammatory, anti-hypertensive, glucose-sensitizing and stimulatory effects” of ginger on the gastrointestinal tract disclosed that ginger's consumption stimulated thermogenesis, reduced appetite, and feelings of hunger and could potentially help with weight management.

Moringa

Moringa oleifera, also referred to as the drumstick tree, is a plant that has been associated with an improvement in diabetes, asthma prevention, and lowering blood pressure levels, among several others. But, what about those who are facing metabolic-related health conditions? A 2018 study that looked at the effect of moringa on metabolic syndrome (MS) in male Wistar rats concluded that the ingredient could “attenuate MS in Wistar rats.” This was stated based on the improvements witnessed in fasting glucose levels.

Citrus Bioflavonoids

Citrus bioflavonoids appear to have been selected because of their ability to clear one’s system of free radicals while possibly improving glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity, to name a few. A 2019 review that looked closely at the effect of citrus flavonoids on cardiovascular and metabolic health found that citrus flavonoids can:

Reduce oxidative stress, hyperlipidemia, and inflammation

Reduce obesity and adipose tissue inflammation while improving platelet function

Improve glucose tolerance, insulin secretion, and sensitivity

Induce results in a harmless, efficient, and cost-effective manner

Fucoxanthin

Fucoxanthin is a type of xanthophyll that is found in brown macroalgae. What’s interesting to see is that it contains antiobesity, antitumor, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties, to name a fraction. A 2015 minireview that looked closely at its medicinal and nutritional properties concluded that the consumption of fucoxanthin and its derivatives could, in fact, positively influence metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. However, the authors did warn at the time that more clinical trials are needed to confirm its health-boosting abilities.

The above six have come together to form the “Meticore Formula Blend,” which amounts to 250mg per capsule. The supporting ingredients include 10mcg of Vitamin B12 (a deficiency can lead to reduced body core temperature) and 35 mcg of Chromium (can improve glucose metabolism and prevent increases in body temperature under heat stress conditions).

Click Here to Visit the Official Meticore Supplement Website at MyMeticore.com to Order Direct and Save BIG

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS)

Meticore is the number one selling weight loss supplement in 2021 and many consumers have questions rightfully so. Here is a breakdown of some pressing questions that are worthy of knowing upfront and investigating more about if there are any concerns or hesitations about this metabolism boosting fat burner.

How should Meticore be taken?

Meticore should be treated as a dietary supplement. In this case, one capsule daily with an adequate source of water has been recommended.

Is Meticore safe to take?

As per the sales page, Meticore has been taken by “thousands of folks with no reported side effects.” It has also been argued as being safe because it naturally tends to the body’s core temperature, which is less risky than diets, exhausting exercises, and surgeries (in the rarest of cases). Following suit, the team affirms that because the manufacturing processes took place in an “FDA-inspected, state-of-the-art facility,” it is safe. Finally, it was revealed that each batch underwent third-party inspections and quality control as well.

Who should avoid taking Meticore?

Meticore might not support pregnant and/or nursing mothers, children under 18, and individuals with a known medical condition. To be sure, a physician’s approval should be sought beforehand.

What types of results can be anticipated from Meticore?

As the body core temperature improves with every Meticore serving, individuals can anticipate:

A boost to the metabolism

A gradual decrease in stubborn fat, chronic pain, and hunger pangs

Healthy skin, nails, and hair

How many Meticore bottles are recommended for purchase?

Since individuals are advised to take Meticore for at least 90 days, it might be best to consider 3 bottles to start. The simple reason for this is that the body requires time to adapt to the ingredients exposed. Furthermore, each individual is different in their health and body, so that more time might be required for some over others.

How long will it take to receive Meticore?

U.S and Canadian orders can be expected anywhere between 5 and 7 days, while international orders require 14 days. Bear in mind that Digistore24 is the merchant for Meticore, so this is the name that will show up on all credit card and/or billing statements. If this isn’t the case, customer service’s assistance should be sought out.

Is Meticore protected by a refund policy?

Yes, Meticore is protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. If individuals find little or no changes to their metabolic rates, customer service can be contacted to request a refund. Here’s how:

Email: contact@meticore.com

Physical Returns Address: Meticore, 1301 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL 60050

How much is Meticore offered at?

As briefly mentioned above, Meticore’s full effects are only felt over the long run; therefore, the prices have been reduced for bulk purchases. To be exact:

1 Meticore bottle : $59 each + applicable S&H

: $59 each + applicable S&H 3 Meticore bottles : $49 each + applicable S&H

: $49 each + applicable S&H 6 Meticore bottles : $39 each + applicable S&H

: $39 each + applicable S&H Visit MyMeticore.com to Get Exclusive Online Discounts Directly from the Official Website

8 Ways to Avoid Fake Weight Loss Pills and Meticore Scams

As alluded to, due to the popularity and demand for Meticore weight loss diet pills, there have been a number of cheaply outfitted scams to pop up and try to lure unsuspecting consumers into buying fake supplements with inferior ingredients. Even recently, the Better Business Bureau published an article about '“Miracle” Slimming Scams Weigh Down New Year’s Resolutions' and talked about the fact that since the start of COVID-19, people across the globe are likely to have come across a lockdown, which may have prevented them from going to the gym. Who can forget increases in food consumption and weight gain concerns?

On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Institute shared tips and tricks on how to uncover truthful versus scams within the weight loss supplements industry. In particular, the organization has since warned consumers by stating the following:

“Any time you see miracle claims for weight loss, be very skeptical. There is no such thing as a ‘secret ingredient’ or ‘breakthrough formula’ that can result in weight loss virtually overnight.”

While nothing specifically has been reported about the Meticore scams found online, even the ones on Amazon and Ebay, the BBB went on to sharing the findings of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), where the latter confirmed that in 2017, scams and/or false claims regarding weight loss supplements was an area that many consumers easily fell victims to in comparison to other industries. To be more precise, the survey reported that 2.6% of participants (i.e., approximately 6.5 million U.S. adults) were victims of “claims promising to ‘melt,’ ‘flush,’ ‘burn’ or dissolve’ away unwanted fat.” Meticore was initially released in August 2020, but then worked out a phase where the grand opening was back in October 2020, so there is not a lot of history to surface just yet it seems despite the rising popularity amongst Google trends.

What’s worse is that many of the endorsements including celebrities were nothing more than shams trying to lure in the innocent. Results of a 2018 BBB study were also disclosed, where such scams were linked to “deceptive free trial offers” that were difficult to cancel. Normally, consumers are promised a timeframe in which the supplement can be ‘tested for free’ and as long as it is returned within the allotted period (roughly 2 weeks). In this case, the only possible cost that one might incur is that of shipping. So far no fake celebrity endorsed Meticore advertisements have been found or reported, as most of that is driven by the morning metabolism trigger effect the creators focus on for dialing in and optimizing low core body temperatures.

This so-called “benefit” was yet another way to exploit those who really wished good on themselves. As per the 2018 BBB study mentioned above, 37,000 complaints were reported to BBB ScamTracker, resulting in an average loss of $186 per victim. Unfortunately, these losses have become quite common, especially seeing that many of the fine details are buried in the Terms and Conditions (which people rarely assess).

The truth with Meticore is that all the Amazon.com and Ebay.com listings are 100% fake and to be considered fraudulent. They will not offer the same quality and integrity as Todd Pittman and Dr. Reginald Stone allude to during the official presentation, along with the necessary customer protection for money back guarantees and refund polices should users not be happy with the results.

All things considered; the BBB Institute believes that the following indicators suffice to easily unmask scams. Here’s what they entail:

#1. Interrogate Customer Endorsements Promising “Miracle” or “Immediate” Results

Miracle, immediate and/or overnight results are nearly impossible to achieve. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention was referenced suggesting that the average number of pounds that consumers can lose within a week is anywhere between 1 to 2 lbs. Meticore's official website at MyMeticore.com does a great job at not focusing on weight loss claims or benefits, merely the attempt at raising core body temperatures to allow for a faster metabolic rate and supercharge metabolism function throughout the cells in the body for enhanced energy and fat burning potential.

#2. Avoid Supplements that Suggest Ideal Results Without Diet and/or Exercise

Claims encouraging consumers to eat as they please with little to no physical activities are simply fantasies. Factors including caloric deficit and movement are essential for encouraging results. Thus, anything that suggests no input is likely skeptical. Meticore's Todd Pittman talks about the reason why Meticore works without diet or exercise necessarily is because of the ingredients beneficial effects at enhancing cellular activity and metabolism function due to a higher core heat. Obviously anyone that thinks Meticore is a miracle weight loss pill that is a cure-all has another thing coming for them, as proper movement and cardio health will always do a body good, along with whole food diets rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

#3. Check Whether the Ingredients List Abide by the FDA

Anything dubbed “special pills, powders, or herbs” warrants further investigation. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration exists for a reason – it is a federal agency put in place to protect Americans; therefore, it is imperative that consumers go over their standards on select ingredients.

In most advertisements, consumers are convinced that Big Pharma companies try to deprive people of all-natural solutions to make the big bucks. Such claims should be avoided, unless there’s evidence for them. Finally, some advertisements fail to provide a complete ingredients list, or a supplement’s fact. The latter two alone are signs indicating high chances of falsehood. Meticore references the fact that their 8 ingredient blend is made in an FDA-inspected operation that adheres to certified good manufacturing practices to the strictest and most sterile standards.

#4. Read the Terms and Conditions

As mentioned above, the official website for scams usually lack clarity and transparency regarding fees. By closely going over the Terms and Conditions, consumers will easily come to learn of hidden fees, recurring payments and random subscriptions that make cancellations difficult and taxing. Meticore offers a 60 day refund policy from the date of purchase, allowing users to try the product for a full two months to see if it can activate and trigger morning metabolism rates at sunrise.

#5. Remain Close Minded When It Comes to “Free Trials” Until Proven Safe

Free trials are usually linked to random subscriptions with expensive shipping and handling fees. Oftentimes the period it takes to receive the products exceed the allotted timeframe, which means that such purchases are no longer “free”. Again, the BBB writes that these are “subscription traps” that consumers agree to unknowingly. Meticore offers nothing of the sort and is a pay for what you get offer. There is a one bottle starter package for $59, or those who want to commit to a three or six month trial can opt to get it for as low as $49 or even $39 per with the 3 and 6 month options respectively.

#6. Do a Complete Background Check on the Company

In many weight loss supplements’ sales pages, there are scarce information on the company behind the solution. This is a red flag depicting poor transparency and increased chances of being lied to. In the event that a company exists, thorough research should be conducted – from its existence (i.e., looking up their address, contact information, etc.) to customer reviews. If there is a discrepancy in reviews, individuals are recommended to compare the pros against the cons. Unfortunately not much information is known about the 6 in 1 weight loss formula by Meticore, who is made by a company who also goes by the same name in Meticore, and has over 19 years of experience inside the supplementation industry according to online sources.

#7. Report the Scammers

As a community, we can help others from falling into these money grabs and one of several ways to do this is by reporting the scammers. The BBB encourages consumers to report supplements that come across as being “suspicious, confusing or misleading” to BBB Ad Truth, BBB ScamTracker or by contacting the FTC at (877)-FTC-HELP. There is a lot of damage being done online by these cheap counterfeit Meticore pills floating around online. All of the Meticore Amazon listings are fake and should be pulled down immediately as the company is very stern on making sure the only place to get fully verified Meticore capsules is at MyMeticore.com.

#8. Keep on the Lookout for Scammers in Online Weight Loss Forums

The truth is scammers are unavoidable, but luckily, they can be detected. For people who are part of an online community that aims to support one another during their respective weight loss journeys, scammers are usually the ones hyping and pushing a particular weight loss protocol or supplement.

All-in-all, consumers should assess and understand what their bodies require rather than relying on the claims made by supplement providers. This is not to say that the supplement industry is a scam altogether. Instead, consumers should see it as a basket of apples, where some bad apples need to be thrown out.

As for getting started on any weight management journey, some initial steps include jotting down fitness goals, setting a timeframe that is realistic, speaking to a physician regarding health and the do’s and don’ts, finding an exercise plan that works (with changes made from time to time) and eating healthy.

#9. Know How to Get Refunded

Since your orders are processed by the merchant Digistore24, check for the transaction in the bill or credit card statement under the same name. If, at all you aren’t the cardholder, provide this information at the beginning. If you’ve indulged in any upgraded purchase, then it will be specified as a separate transaction. Any further support will be available via email at contact@meticore.com.

If you’ve bought from the official Meticore website at MyMeticore.com, then customers are eligible for a refund within 60 days from the day of purchase. To claim the refund, customers have to send a return package within 60 days with the following details filled out ahead of time:

All the bottles. It doesn’t matter if they are partially filled, completely empty, or full. Any bonus item, if applicable for your order.

This return package should be accompanied by the original packing slip. In case you do not have this slip, drop a message in with this order. The note should feature:

Your full name Your address where you received the shipment Your Digistore24 Order ID Your email ID Your phone number

Keep the following points in mind with reference to the refund:

Refund will be initiated only after all the products and order details are checked and validated. You likely won’t be regarded for refund in case of any discrepancy the first time around without it.

You pay for the return shipping. This cost isn’t refunded in case of international orders. International customers also pay custom charges that are non-refundable.

Considering the processing speed of the concerned bank, your refund will reflect in the statement within 3-5 days.

Direct your physical shipments here: Meticore 1301 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry, IL 60050

The DigiStore platform is very reliable service and is very consumer friendly when it comes to honoring refunds if the product odes not yield desirable results. Let's finish this Meticore review and finalize a verdict on whether or not this morning metabolism trigger supplement is worthy of a purchase today or it is just another cheap weight loss diet pill with a next-to-nothing chance at actually helping raise low core body temperatures, which enables a faster metabolic rate to awaken the sleeping metabolism that many individuals are dealing with on a daily basis.

Final Verdict

Overall, Meticore is metabolism support that aims to balance core body temperature. This, in turn, is expected to revamp one’s metabolism and calorie expenditure. To achieve these goals, all-natural ingredients have been considered. This approach is fair, seeing that research on the ingredients and their ability to stimulate metabolism exists. In fact, we have come to learn that a deficiency and/or an excess in certain vitamins and minerals can easily disrupt the metabolism. For these reasons, Meticore may promote an improvement in metabolism and weight.

However, in closely examining the doses, it is evident that they are on the lower end. This leads to the question as to whether value for the price is met, and the answer is, it is, as long as a bulk purchase is made. Ultimately, relying solely on Meticore might not be enough; individuals might have to consider healthy eating and regular exercises along with it in all truth. To learn more about Meticore, click here >>

Official Website - https://mymeticore.com/

Contact Details: Meticore

contact@meticore.com

TOLL FREE (888) 966-1522

About 2021review.com

2021Review.com reviews are natural health advocates with over a decade of experience researching and reviewing wellness products and programs.

Any purchase done from this story is done at your own risk. Consult a qualified professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from these links is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly.

Product support: contact@meticore.com



Media Contact: info@2021review.com





This news has been published for the above source. 2021Review.com [ID=16177]

KISS PR PRODUCT REVIEWER COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to the Federal Trade Commission's guidance of the public in conducting its affairs in conformity with legal requirements comprised in 16 C.F.R. § 255 et seq. on the use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising, this Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is provided by KissPR.com LLC and its affiliated entities (hereinafter referred to collectively as “KISS PR”). This disclosure applies to content displayed on all mobile, desktop, and other online versions of KISS PR’s websites and to those of KISS PR’s distribution partners (hereinafter referred to collectively as “the Websites”) and is provided for the purpose of disclosing the nature of the connection between KISS PR and product reviewers, advertisers, sponsors, endorsers, and other third-parties whose advertisements, sponsorships, endorsements, testimonials, opinions, or other product-related or service-related statements or reviews may appear on the Websites (hereinafter referred to as an "Product Reviewer").

This Product Reviewer Compensation Disclosure is intended to disclose to you that in consideration of payment of monetary and other compensation from a Product Reviewer, as described below, KISS PR sells various advertising, sponsorships, and marketing campaigns that are featured on one or more of the Websites.

There is a financial connection related to some of the products or services mentioned, reviewed, or recommended on the Websites between KISS PR and the Product Reviewer that owns, markets, or sells such product or service. If you decide to purchase a product or service featured on one or more of the Websites, KISS PR will not receive compensation related to that purchase from a Product Reviewer but may receive a one-time fee from the Product Reviewer for posting or distributing the product review on or via the Websites.

Further, KISS PR may post or otherwise promote on the Websites content, including editorial content, which may feature third-party products and services (a "Reviewed Product"). This content may contain weblinks to third-party owned or operated web sites where you can purchase Reviewed Product (“Product Link”). If you click on a Product Link and then purchase a Reviewed Product on the linked web site, KISS PR will not receive compensation from the third-party offering the Reviewed Product (the “Vendor”).

Weblinks on the Websites featuring a Reviewed Product may be added to posts or articles that are not identified on the Websites as comprising or containing paid or sponsored content. In such case, a disclosure statement about the Reviewed Product and the compensation that KISS PR might receive in connection with its purchase by you will be included in such posts or articles. Further, third-party advertisements may be posted on the Websites. Each time you click on such an advertisement, KISS PR may receive compensation from the third-party advertiser, even if you do not purchase any product or service from that third-party.

KISS PR will, subject to the disclaimer of liability set forth below, endeavor to ensure that product or service endorsements appearing in the Websites or in posts or articles distributed via the Websites reflect the honest opinions, findings, beliefs, or experiences of the Product Reviewer as they relate to such product or service. If you have any complaint, concern, or question relating to the content of any such post or article, including alleged infringement of any intellectual property rights, you should address your complaint, concern, or question directly to the Product Reviewer or the Vendor.

NO REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES ; NON-RELIANCE . EXCEPT FOR ANY EXPRESS REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT, NEITHER KISS PR NOR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF HAS MADE OR MAKES ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EITHER ORAL OR WRITTEN, WHETHER ARISING BY LAW, COURSE OF DEALING, COURSE OF PERFORMANCE, USAGE, TRADE, OR OTHERWISE, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMED, AND YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT YOU HAVE NOT RELIED UPON ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY MADE BY KISS PR OR ANY OTHER PERSON ON KISS PR’S BEHALF, EXCEPT AS SPECIFICALLY PROVIDED IN THIS DISCLOSURE STATEMENT.

DISCLAIMER OF LIABILITY . IN NO EVENT SHALL KISS PR BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OF OR THE ACCURACY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY ADVERTISEMENT, SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, TESTIMONIAL, OPINION, OR OTHER PRODUCT-RELATED OR SERVICE-RELATED STATEMENT OR REVIEW APPEARING IN THE WEBSITES OR IN ANY POST OR ARTICLE DISTRIBUTED VIA THE WEBSITES.

© 2021 KissPR.com LLC



Media Contact Website: [KISS PR Brand Story PressWire] - Email: Media@kisspr.com







Attachment