Memory loss takes a toll on one’s life- physically, emotionally, and socially. Generally, this problem of brain function is caused by a host of factors which include genetics, age, and even, diet. However, according to the Promind Complex official site, memory loss can be caused by bacterial infection too - the same plaque-forming bacteria that swarm your teeth and gums.

Additionally, memory loss comes with a host of other effects like headaches and low energy. The good news is that one can use the Promind Complex ingredients to address memory loss according to the official website. The Promind Complex supplement improves memory function whilst fortifying the body and protecting it against bacterial infection. Plus, to use the supplement, one doesn't have to adopt strict diets or change their lifestyle.

What Is Promind Complex?

The Promind Complex ingredients is a premium formula designed to clear the brain of plaque forming bacteria and protect it against dental nerve bacterial that form plaque and cause memory loss. According to the official site, the Promind Complex supplement is formulated using natural ingredients for a toxic free performance.

How Does Promind Complex work?

The Promind Complex supplement is formulated to work in two phases. The first phase integrates three key steps.

Step 1

The first step helps to eradicate bacteria. It does this by using huperzine. In this process, bacteria are removed from the brain's surface to prevent future infections.

Step 2

The second step is to repair wounded brain cells that were damaged by the plaque build up. In this process, another natural ingredient, vinpocetine is used.

Step 3

The third step is to protect the brain and gums against bacteria; forming a bulletproof coat around them. during the third step, the herb ginkgo Biloba is used.

The second phase of how the supplement works consists of four useful ingredients that deliver mind-clearing properties for increased mental clarity and memory retention. The phase integrates four key steps which include;

Step 1

The first step of the second phase is to fire up the brain cell communication. In the first step to the second phase, the ingredient phosphatidylserine plays an important role.

Step 2

The second step is to scrape off the plaque already built up in the brain. In this process, a naturalnutrient, St. John's wort is used.

Step 3

The third step is to eliminate anxiety and depression. This step uses the Bacopa monnieri.

Step 4

The final step is to eliminate brain fog and insomnia. At the same time, the supplement leaves one full of energy. The supplement used acetyl-L-carnitine.

Promind Complex Ingredients

As stated above, the Promind Complex supplement uses its natural ingredients in two key phases. The ingredients include;

Huperzine

This Huperzine natural herb boasts antibacterial properties which allow it to tackle bacteria on the brain's surface. In addition to killing the harmful bacteria, it provides a protective coating on the rain to prevent future bacterial infections.

Vinpocetine

Vinpocetine is known to heal the brain cell by opening up the brain blood vessels. As the vessels open, enough oxygen is delivered to the nerve cells thus, bring them back to life. As the cells begin to work and ample blood flows through the brain, the healing cells flush out cerebral toxins whilst acquiring back one's memory retention capacity.

Ginkgo Biloba

This natural root provides a protective coat around the brain and gums to prevent infection-causing microbial build up.

Phosphatidylserine

This ingredient ends in promoting healthier brain cell membranes. The ingredient works like a wall that protects the membrane against toxic elements. Thanks to this protective performance, your cells continue to be enriched to promote memory retention and superior brain functioning.

St. John’s Wort

St. John's Wort is added to clean up the hardened plaque in the brain. With proper cleaning, the brain will begin to allow for optimal blood flow and brain cell communication for better mental functions.

Bacopa Monnieri

Bacopa Monnieri is known to reduce stress and depression by lowering the stress hormone levels in the bloodstream. This leaves one with a clearer and healthier mind.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine

This L-Carnitine amino acid is responsible for restoring memory function by smoothening the neurotransmitters and increasing their responsiveness. At the same time, this amino acid helps to reduce stress and uplift one’s mood.

Promind Complex Dosage

As a daily recommended dosage of Promind Complex capsules, according to the official website, one should take 2 capsules of the supplement with a large meal daily. This can be breakfast or lunch. Generally, one should take the capsules for at least 60 days before they begin to notice any changes. However, even with the changes, it is advised that one takes the supplements for at least 6 months straight for optimal results.

According to the makers of the supplement, this duration gives the supplement enough time to work on your brain and provide it with an adequate protective coating. To ensure the supplement works, it is also advised to take the capsules daily and to refrain from skipping days. A single Promind Complex supplement bottle comes with 30 capsules; meaning it will last for a month.

Promind Complex Pricing

The Promind Complex ingredients formula is available for purchase at its official site in a choice of three package offers. According to the official website, the supplement is only available for purchase on the official site to prevent scammers and duplicators. Therefore, when one searches for it in other marketplaces like Amazon or Walmart, they will not be successful.

For the 30-day package offer, one will receive a single 30-capsule bottle for only $69 instead of $99 with free shipping; allowing them to save $30 in the process. Alternatively, they can opt for the 60-day package offer which comes with three capsule bottles; each costing $59 with free shipping. This allows one to save up to $177. However, for the best package value, one can opt for the 90-day package.

This package comes with up to six 30-capsule bottles; each costing $49 with free shipping. This allows one to save a whopping $294. Upon payment, delivery is done to one’s doorstep within 5 to 7 business days. However, one will not only receive the supplements. Each supplement purchase comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

This means that within 2 months of purchasing the supplements if one doesn't notice any results, they can always request a full refund with no questions asked.

Promind Complex Reviews - Final Verdict

With the Promind Complex ingredients, one will enjoy improved mental functions, alertness, and restored memory retention. What sets this supplement apart, according to its official website is that it energizes your body in the process whilst also protecting the brain and gum from future bacterial infections. At the end of the day, one will enjoy a revitalized brain and body.

However, one must keep in mind that the Promind Complex is simply a dietary supplement. Therefore, one shouldn't take it as a replacement for their subscription medication. Instead, before one even begins to use it like a dietary supplement, they should consult their physician to find out if it is safe for them or not. For individuals such as pregnant women or women who are breastfeeding, it is advised against using the Promind Complex supplement.

