OMER, Israel, Jan. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: MDGS) (the “Company” or “Medigus”), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, today announced that it intends to offer its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) for sale in an underwritten public offering. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriter an option to purchase an additional 15 percent of the ADSs offered in the public offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any, exercisable until the earlier of 30-days or the last day of trading of the Company’s ordinary shares on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange prior to their delisting. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-3 (No 333-238162) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on May 15, 2020, and a preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Medigus

Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the TASE (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange). To learn more about the Company’s advanced technology, please visit www.medigus.com.

