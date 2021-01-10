Queens, New York, Jan. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rebel Muzik releases their third pop, dance, electronic and EDM installment that is guaranteed to have you going “Upside Down”. The official release happens on January 22nd 2021 with an exclusive Spotify release two weeks earlier on January 8th 2021. The song features Tyler Sjostrom who is no stranger to working with Rebel Muzik. Rebel Muzik mellows it down a bit and brings you into a phase of reflection and deep thought. This new track mixes Caribbean rhythm, electronic dance beats, pop melodies and more! Rebel Muzik’s innate ability to fuse their Caribbean sound into their music personifies them as a massive force in the music world.

The song gets at you deep down and makes you think about one’s own actions. What we say, the actions we take has a cause and effect. We never think in the moment how these things affect the ones we love. Then after it is said and done, we replay it over and over in our minds. The realization sets in and we lose ourselves, knowing we’ve done wrong. This feeling tears at you, making you go “Upside Down”.



The track was written by Tyler Sjostrom and mixed and mastered by Rebel Muzik. Tyler’s inspiration for the track was based on his own experiences where one person creates a roadblock in the relationship by saying something hurtful. He says he has found that by humbling oneself and owning up to what was said and done, makes the difference between being miserable and being content. The producers, Rebel Muzik shows their expressive versatility that their fans have grown to love. They have seamlessly blended their ethnic roots of the Caribbean with the new age sounds of the pop, electronic and EDM culture achieving their musical mission.

Rebel Muzik (rebelmuzikstudios.com) is a music production group out of New York that was founded in 2012 by Dj Rebel One. Rebel Muzik is a Trinidadian-American music conglomerate who seeks to create a unique sound that explores beyond the limits of just one genre. Versatility in music continues to be their mission to create and seamlessly mix the rhythmic sounds of the Caribbean with other genres to create a unique sound within the lane of electronic, pop, EDM and dance.

"Upside Down" will be available on January 22nd 2021 on all digital platforms.

https://sym.ffm.to/yjr0g5k



Follow Rebel Muzik on their social media platforms to stay connected on upcoming releases:



Website: www.rebelmuzikstudios.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rebelmuzik1/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamrebelmuzik

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/REBELMUZIK

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/1QyV8dqEnJtZaRcT3q1Q4v?si=OpW4Ur05THiJKfZ9sldhxA

For more information, promo requests, or to arrange an interview, contact

Anderson Bedasi at Rebelmuzikstudios@gmail.com





Media Details

Company: Rebel Muzik

Email: Rebelmuzikstudios@gmail.com

Website: http://www.rebelmuzikstudios.com





