Sheridan, Wyoming, Jan. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerve Shield Plus, according to the official website, is a 3-in-1 all-natural supplement that uses specifically chosen herbal ingredients and vitamins that together target particular nerve-related issues and inconveniences like tingling, stabbing, and even burning nerve pains. Furthermore, it promotes better sleep quality, daily energy boost, and improved fluidity of movement. Each bottle contains 60 capsules, constituting a 30-day supply. The recommended dosage for Nerve Shield Plus is two times a day. It is with extreme caution that you do not exceed the recommended dosage to alleviate possible side effects. For best results, take the capsule 20-30 minutes before a meal.

Nerve Shield Plus contains 12 ingredients, with much of it on the vitamin side. If you would be taking Nerve Shield Plus, do not take this supplement with other supplements that contain chromium. As usual, do not take the product if you are pregnant or under 18. If you have high blood sugar or have diabetes, consult your physician first before taking this product. However, to be safe, consult your physician first before taking this product for yourself, even if you do not have any other issues present inside your body.

Nerve Shield Plus supplement should not be taken if you have an allergy to milk, soy, wheat, egg, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, or crustaceans. It is processed in a facility that also processes these types of products. Keep this supplement out of reach from children as this is intended for adult usage. As with every other therapeutic produce, store it in a cool, dry place away from sunlight. The Nerve Shield Plus supplement should not substitute any medicine. It is a dietary supplement and should be taken as such – being a supplement only to meals.

Nerve Shield Plus website contains a video where you can check out the product for yourself. However, the video can become dubious in some parts, which is why we’re out here reviewing everything that’s said in the promotional video of Nerve Shield Plus.

What is Nerve Shield Plus?

Nerve Shield Plus is a dietary supplement designed to combat nerve damage and eliminate any discomfort done by it, such as prickling, burning, and even sudden stabbing sensations. This supplement is famous for neuropathy, as it markets itself as an anti-neuropathy product that can eliminate the risk of having one in the first place.

Nerve Shield Plus is also considered highly effective, but some considerations are taken when attempting this product. Either way, it is an all-natural supplement that is actually heavy in vitamins. You heard that right. Only a few herbal components inside each capsule of this supplement make us wonder, is it useful? From a certain point of view, yes, it is helpful, but we still need to pinpoint how exactly it helps in shielding our nerves from damage. This is why we are here in the first place.

We will take a closer look at this “premium dietary supplement” and see its pros and cons. Furthermore, we will take a look into its ingredients, components, and data to fully assess whether or not it is an excellent dietary supplement to have or not. We will also check out the manufacturers' credibility and the studies they made beforehand to arrive at this specific product formula.

The Nerve Shield Plus supplement looks excellent, but we have to make sure first before we intake this supplement for our own goodness’ sake. Let us now take a look at this nerve-shielding supplement in this most comprehensive, latest Nerve Shield Plus review.

What Does Nerve Shield Plus Do?

Nerve Shield Plus helps us protect our nerves and save ourselves from neuropathy that could lead to potential amputations and gut-wrenching pain. For folks who do not know what neuropathy is, it is a condition where the skin on our appendages such as hands or feet thin out that our nerve is exposed and damaged on the tips, leading to nerve pain that can become intense over time.

Nerve Shield Plus basically shields us from this, and if you already have neuropathy, it can help repair and give back the life from your youthful years. After getting free from all the stabbing, prickling, and burning pain brought about by nerve damage, you can eventually have better mental function and energy levels in general. You will feel refreshed and youthful once more, and free from the annoyance that has been plaguing you in your everyday life. Well, at least that is what this supplement is saying that it does. Still, we are here to assess if this is true or not. Let us move on.

How Does Nerve Shield Plus Help?

Nerve Shield Plus can help in many ways. According to the official site, Nerve Shield Plus may eliminate the risk of hospitalization, amputation, or even death from nerve damage. It can also help you alleviate the annoying sensation of nerve damage such as searing pain, electric shocks, prickling pain, crawling feelings, cramps, stabbing pain, burning sensations, and numbness. According to the Nerve Shield Plus manufacturer, that happens because an enzyme accumulates over time. We will discuss more the reason later.

It can also aid in memory problems and can also give a person their self-esteem back. Having an impending condition can lower a person’s will to live. By reducing the person's burden, this supplement can stop the eventual emotional downfall of a human being in general. Nerve pain and disorders can be a tricky subject, and people can be desperate to find a solution for this seemingly intensifying pain as time goes by.

Overall, the Nerve Shield Plus supplement helps promote a better quality of life, with some help stopping some complications on their tracks. Still, this does not mean that you should not consult your physician first before taking this product. Sure, Nerve Shield Plus can help you in many ways, but you should always take the advice of a licensed health professional rather than your self-intuition.

Nerve Shield Plus Manufacturer

The Nerve Shield Plus manufacturer is a company of the same name in Sheridan, Wyoming, in the United States of America. It is quite a peaceful community in the middle of the state and is known for its scenic views. If you are looking for someone who created Nerve Shield Plus, it is someone who goes by the name of Thomas Carlswell. He is a senior project manager at a local biology laboratory. If you think it is a Wyoming laboratory, you are wrong. It is a Texan laboratory. How did he start a company in the middle of nowhere? The explanation is quite simple, to be honest – Thomas Carlswell is a pen name. The company intentionally hid the name of this person for unknown reasons. With that said, the company's credibility regarding the manufacturer side is shady and shoddy at best.

Still, it is nice that we know the place that they are in. It is mentioned that these dietary supplements are manufactured in a government-approved facility that has a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP). With that information, we can be assured of the quality of the product at hand, but let us not conclude that the product is effective. We will need to review the ingredients, for that matter, but before that, let us take a closer look at why there is Nerve Shield Plus in the first place.

As mentioned in the label, it is a proprietary nerve formula. Nerve Shield Plus is made in Sheridan, Wyoming, USA. According to the label, the website is nerveshieldplus.com, but that only takes us to a contact and support page.

Why is Nerve Shield Plus Manufactured?

As told by the story of this certain Thomas Carlswell, the manufacture of Nerve Shield Plus started from a simple accident. His mother was suffering from annoying nerve pain, much like what others are experiencing right now. There are occasional prickly sensations and other things that can be quite a distraction. However, Carlswell’s mother was overlooking one minor detail – she was also experiencing nerve pain on her foot.

Unbeknownst to Carlswell’s mother, her foot’s skin is already thinning, thanks to the enzyme that we mentioned. The pains gradually intensified, until one day in their kitchen, his mother suddenly lost balance and almost hit her head on the kitchen counter. Thankfully, Thomas was there to take hold of her.

They then went to their local hospital’s emergency room for treatment, but there was no definitive treatment for his mother’s now active neuropathy after a few weeks and months of testing. As you can imagine, Carlswell was devastated, and he started to find answers.

Coming to his senses, he remembers that he is a senior project manager in his local biology lab. Quickly, and after three months of research, he finally found the cure that his mother badly needs after all this time. His mother’s condition was worsening by the second, and there was not much time left.

He got this formula from a colleague of his who just came from Malaysia. It was a doctor that specializes in nerves. He said that nerve damage that causes neuropathies is caused by a particular enzyme called MMP-13. Overproduction of this enzyme is caused by different environmental factors around every person living on this earth. After explaining how it works, he is given a formula that explicitly inhibits this enzyme and helps heal his mother’s nerve damage.

When he got hold of the formula, he spent his money-making a capsule containing all these ingredients and gave them to his mom. Sure enough, there were no noticeable changes on the onset, but she miraculously, among lack of terms, recovered as time went by. Her skin healed, and she noticed that she was not experiencing any nerve discomfort anymore.

She was then discharged, and after a few weeks, she started living a bit younger again, as if she was the woman again that Thomas saw from when he was younger – all without the impedance of nerve pain.

Thus, Thomas Carlswell started the noble cause of distributing this supplement for everyone to have at a reasonable price. Well, this is at least how the story goes. We will not know for sure if this is true or not, but one thing is sure – Nerve Shield Plus certainly has something going for it even though it is not as effective as others would think about it. With that mentioned, let us take a look at how Nerve Shield Plus is said to work, scientifically speaking.

How Does Nerve Shield Plus Work?

Nerve Shield Plus works by inhibiting a specific enzyme called MMP-13. MMP-13, or Matrix MetalloProteinase 13, is an enzyme naturally produced by our bodies to fight off external threats such as inhaled pollutants, harmful substances, and others. You see, overproduction of this specific enzyme occurs when our body experiences something terrible. It is a defense mechanism with good intentions but ends up backfiring at us as soon as we have it inside our body. These factors include pollution, stress, blue light radiation, and others that can cause adverse effects on our bodies.

MMP-13 can actually damage collagen and is heavily present in skeletal conditions such as arthritis. Collagen is the glue that binds our skin cells together, in simple terms. If this enzyme can actually destroy those links, then this means that our nerves can get exposed and can be prone to external threats of damage and disrepair.

With the ingredients found in Nerve Shield Plus, this supplement aims to target this enzyme and inhibit it from curbing the deterioration it’s causing to our body in general. This enzyme accumulates as we grow since most of us live in urban areas, and rural areas are no exception. Given this fact, all of us are prone to MMP-13 in some way or another.

Once the ingredients inhibit this enzyme that is wrecking our skin cells and nerves, it will begin the process of rejuvenation and regeneration. Some of the ingredients here are claimed to have to regenerate properties that can bolster the nerves and repair nerve damage from the onset. We will check that out when we get to the ingredient section in a short while.

After this stage of regeneration is done, we now move forward with the strengthening part. Some ingredients in Nerve Shield Plus are also claimed to strengthen the connection of synapses between nerve cells, leading to an eventual immunity against neuropathy, nerve damage, and brain disorders in general.

Nerve Shield Plus can undoubtedly bring a heavy punch against neuropathy and potential complications from nerve damage with these three steps. Still, it’s not wrong to weigh everything first through a research-based review.

How Long Does it Take for Nerve Shield Plus to Work?

Nerve Shield Plus can work within days or weeks, depending on the person’s tenacity to therapeutic medication. Each person has a different build, and varying degrees of nerve damage and neuropathy can also dictate how long this supplement will work on you. However, you will see the three stages mentioned above in around 3 to 6 months. The recovery and strengthening portion take longer than expected, and you can be in for some hefty maintenance of dietary supplements for at least half a year of your life. Still, this is great if you are going to be really invested in this supplement as a whole.

Sometimes though, Nerve Shield Plus will not work on some people, which is what the company’s money-back guarantee is for. This is a relief for people who want to be sure about everything that they buy off online. With that much said, let us take a closer look at this supplement’s ingredients and see if it is really pop or flop according to scientific research and analysis.

Nerve Shield Plus Ingredients

Nerve Shield Plus ingredients are all-natural and easily absorbed by the body since everything comes from nature itself. To simplify these ingredients' reading experience, we will divide them into two – the vitamin and the herbal side.

Nerve Shield Plus ingredients are:

L-Arginine

Alpha Lipoic Acid

Feverfew

Oat Straw

Passion Flower

Chinese Skullcap

Vitamin D3

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)

Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6)

Folic Acid (Vitamin B9)

Methylcobalamin (Vitamin B12)

Thiamine (Vitamin B1)

Let’s start off with the herbal ingredients.

L-Arginine

It is mainly used to reduce blood pressure, heart diseases, erectile dysfunction, easing inflammation, and controlling blood sugar in people with diabetes. You might be asking, what does this ingredient have anything to do with Nerve Shield Plus? It is actually the last part. People with diabetes are also usually prone to neuropathy since the cells do not repair as fast as a normal person would. With all these benefits, one can expect better cardiovascular health and better intimate life.

Alpha Lipoic Acid

It is used for weight loss, wound regeneration, blood sugar reduction, and diabetic nerve pain treatment. This “acid” is good since it helps break down carbohydrates that we ingest daily to prevent them from becoming fat stores, leading to further weight gains.

Feverfew

This flower’s extract is used to prevent headaches, arthritis, psoriasis, allergies, asthma, tinnitus, nausea, dizziness, vomiting, intestinal parasites, and menstrual problems. It is believed to be a painkiller and an anti-inflammatory substance, but no concrete evidence of this property is established in the annals of research yet.

Oat Straw

The extract of Oat Straw is said to relieve stress, anxiety, and depression. It can improve mood by boosting the immune system.

Passion Flower

This flower’s extract can also help in anxiety problems, insomnia, and sleeping problems. It can also be used for heart rhythm problems, menopausal symptoms, and pain relief. Did you know passionflower can also be applied to the skin at times when there are burns? It is one of the effective herbal pain relief out there.

Chinese Skullcap

Usually taken by people with diabetes, this herb decreases blood sugar levels in a person. However, reckless use of this ingredient can sometimes plummet a person’s blood sugar levels to critical levels, so it is best if we take it at the recommended dosage. It can also be used to treat some respiratory infections, hay fever, and fever. It can also be used to relieve gastrointestinal conditions, including liver problems.

These are Nerve Shield Plus herbal components. While there are quite a number of them, the common denominator that binds them together is that they all regulate blood sugar levels to normal levels so that the recovery and regeneration of a person can initiate at full speed. Just by observing these ingredients, one can assume that this is an anti-diabetic supplement rather than a nerve damage protection one. Either way, neuropathy, and diabetes are often related, and hitting one problem can help in the person's overall recovery.

Let’s take a look now on the vitamin side.

Vitamin D3

This particular vitamin is used to treat and prevent bone disorders. Usually, vitamin d3 is used to make bones stronger, especially those who are prone to osteoporosis.

Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)

Riboflavin is one heck of a repair crew. It helps with acne, muscle cramps, eye fatigue, cataract, glaucoma, carpal tunnel, and blood-related problems. It is unique that it can also be used against the burning feet syndrome, which is basically nerve damage that makes you feel that your feet are burning even if they are not.

Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6)

This vitamin, on the other hand, is used to help with anemia problems. It is also used to prevent or treat peripheral neuropathy, which is basically the neuropathy that diabetes and MMP-13 production also causes.

Folic Acid (Vitamin B9)

Folic Acid can help the body produce new cells. It also prevents any changes to the DNA that may lead to cancer. It is a form of protection – one reason for the word “shield” on the supplement’s label.

Methylcobalamin (Vitamin B12)

Methylcobalamin is essential for the brain and nerves. It also prevents anemia. It is also used to lower blood sugar. This particular vitamin also has made its place as something that can be used against neuropathy in some cases.

Thiamine (Vitamin B1)

Thiamine is used to break carbohydrates from food into the energy needed by the body. It can also help protect a person from kidney problems and cervical cancer.

These are all the vitamins that are included in Nerve Shield Plus. This is actually a solid combination of heavily tailored ingredients to combat neuropathy or nerve damage as a whole. Given that this is the case, we can be sure that both herbal and vitamin parts of this supplement actually work toward repairing, maintaining, and recovering from nerve damage related to diabetes or any other issue.

Do take in mind, though, that we are only talking about peripheral neuropathy. Still, that is a common type of neuropathy in today’s world, and everyday wear and tear can certainly make a dent in some of our nerve endings. As mentioned, this can actually work as an anti-diabetic supplement rather than a nerve-rejuvenating one. Whether it is one or the other, it is up to you to decide. We are just laying the facts here so that you can assess if this supplement is the right fit for you or not. As I am inclined to say, the ingredients check out and are indeed effective against nerve damage, among other things mentioned in this review so far.

Nerve Shield Plus Benefits

Taking Nerve Shield Plus can certainly reap some great benefits, especially if you are one hell of a sweet tooth. Most of the ingredients of the Nerve Shield Plus supplement can deal with blood sugar problems. Many people are mostly unaware that their blood sugar levels are way off the charts, and thus they do not know that they are close to having diabetes in their lives. Therefore, taking this supplement can immensely help everyone balance off their blood sugar in general.

As is with nerve damage, sure, most ingredients also tailor to that, but sad to say, it’s more heavily inclined to blood sugar problems. Even though that is the case, Nerve Shield Plus can certainly give you some relief from nerve pain and provide you with vitamins and herbs that can help in the healing process as a whole.

Of course, it is essential not to skip any medication for neuropathy, as this is the most excellent punch that you can have against this hard-to-fight condition. Just a reminder, this is only a supplement and not a form of medication.

Nerve Shield Plus Side Effects

Nerve Shield Plus ingredient side effects are meager at best. In fact, these only show up when you overdose on this supplement. One particular ingredient, the Chinese Skullcap, can cause hypoglycemia if taken at dangerous levels. This means that instead of regulating your blood sugar, it can make it zero if you overdose. You can potentially have severe complications if that happens.

The recommended dosage is only two capsules a day. You can go lower, but you can never go higher. Take it as a warning. Be careful and take everything in moderation. It will eventually work if your body wills it.

How Much Does Nerve Shield Plus Cost?

Nerve Shield Plus costs $69 per bottle. The shipping was supposed to be $12.99, but it is free at the current writing moment. With every Nerve Shield Plus order, though, you get an e-book named “The Ultimate Blood Sugar Blueprint,” which contains some basics about blood sugar management. I bet the price is high to your tastes, though, but do not worry! If you really liked the review on this product, you can opt for their discounted bulk packages!

The Standard package, which contains three Nerve Shield Plus bottles, costs only $59 per bottle. Meanwhile, the Premium package includes six bottles that only cost $49 each! Both packages also come with free shipping, and you’ll also have a free e-book along the way.

To buy Nerve Shield Plus, you can visit the Nerve Shield Plus official website here.

You can buy Nerve Shield Plus from:

Official Website - available;

Amazon - not available;

Wallmart - not available

eBay - not available;

You can only order this supplement here, and it is considered illegitimate if you buy it off from anywhere else, such as Amazon, eBay, or Wal-Mart.

Nerve Shield Plus Summary and Verdict

Nerve Shield Plus would not have been complete for the research archives found in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). It seems that upon closer inspection of the references, the people behind this product did their research well, albeit with one small problem. MMP-13 is not a substantial discovery as of right now. It is still being researched upon, and it might not be the source after all. Either way, it is great we are making progress in our own little ways.

If you want to check out the references, click the link here.

The Nerve Shield Plus is a confused supplement. It aimed to hit nerve damage, yet it missed and hit another relevant condition in the form of blood sugar problems. MMP-13 is still being researched, and inhibiting it is not the best way to deal with neuropathy. Either way, little progress is still a big step. It’s up to you to decide if you want this or not.

Remember to consult a doctor or a physician before trying any new products, especially for those already on medication for other pre-existing conditions.

Product Contact:

Nerve Shield Plus

support@nerveshieldplus.com

