Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that Karl Guha has resolved to step down from his posts as Chairman of Van Lanschot Kempen’s Statutory and Executive Boards by the end of 2021.

Karl Guha: “After eight intense years, I think that it is time for the next generation to take over and guide this great organisation into the future. In 2013, we embarked together on a journey to transform Van Lanschot Kempen into a well-capitalised wealth manager with a clear purpose and view of the future. Our transformation is nearly complete; we are today a leading, fully integrated wealth management house with a robust capital base. This is the right time for both me and the firm to make way for a new chairman.”

Frans Blom, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, added: “We respect Karl’s decision and are exceedingly grateful for his contribution, but it is way too early to say our farewells. His timely announcement should give us scope to find a suitable successor and ensure a smooth transfer.”

