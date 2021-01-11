Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Protein Production by Poultry & Protein Price, United States, Mexico, Brazil and EU Chicken Production, Export and Consumption" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report contains Protein Production by Poultry & Protein Price, United States, Mexico, Brazil and EU Chicken Production, Export and Consumption. Poultry Protein Price from Jan 2013 to Sept 2019 and Chicken production for the US and Mexico for the year 2014 - 2020 are also given in the report.



Poultry birds are domesticated for their meat, eggs and feathers. These birds belong to the members of the super order Galloanserae (fowl), especially the order Galliformes (which includes quails, chickens, and turkeys).



Birds which are killed for their meat also comes under Poultry, just like the young of pigeons. This sector is growing continuously, and poultry business has become an industry in most of the regions of the world. The demand for food due to increasing population and increasingly middle-class population with growth in urban population is also one of the growth factors.



Poultry Production and Exports for 2014 - 2020 as well as EU Chicken Production, Consumption and Exports for the year 2014 - 2020 are covered in the report. Poultry Production, Import and Supply Demand of China for the year 2013 - 2020 and ASEAN-5 Poultry Protein Consumption and Import for the year 2014 - the year 2020 are also provided in the report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Poultry Production

3.1 EU - Poultry Protein Production by Country (TMT), 2014 - 2020

3.2 Oceania - Poultry Protein Production by Country (TMT) - 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 & 2020

3.3 Brazil - Poultry Protein Production by Country (TMT) - 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020

3.4 North America - Poultry Protein Production by Country (TMT), 2015 - 2020

3.5 China - Poultry Protein Production by Country (TMT), 2014 - 2020

3.6 ASEAN-5 - Poultry Protein Production by Country (TMT) - 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2020



4. Global Protein Production by Poultry



5. Global Poultry Protein Price



6. The US and Mexico Chicken Production



7. Brazilian Poultry Production and Exports



8. EU Chicken Production, Export, Consumption

8.1 EU Chicken Consumption

8.2 EU Chicken Production

8.3 EU Chicken Exports



9. China - Poultry Import, Production and Supply Demand

9.1 China - Poultry Production and Supply Demand

9.2 China - Poultry Import and Supply Demand



10. ASEAN-5 Poultry Protein Consumption



11. ASEAN-5 Turned net Poultry Consumption and Importer



12. Growing Global Animal Protein Trade



13. Global Alternative to Animal Protein



