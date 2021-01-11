Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pork Production (US, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, China, ASEAN-5), Protein Production by Pork, US Per Capita Pork Protein Consumption" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the global pork protein outlook, pork production by countries and pork protein price is also given in the report. The United States per capita pork protein consumption (pound per person), and Mexico pork production and broiler production, for years 2014 - 2020.



United States pork protein exports demand, for years 2014 - 2020 are covered in the report. European Union and Brazil pork production and exports are also covered in the report.



Pork holds significant market share in meat industry, and its market is affected due to "African Swine Flu" The life cycle of pig contains the following phases.



Gestation (pregnancy)



It is about 114 Days, or 3 Months, 3 Weeks and 3 Days.



Farrowing (from birth to weaning)



It is the period for 21 Days, the weight of piglet remains at 2-3 LBS, and after weaning piglet weight around 13-15 LBS.



Nursery



This period remains for 42 to 46 (around 6 to 8 weeks), Weight during this period becomes 50-60 LBS.



Growing and Finishing



This period remains for 115 to 120 Days (around 16 to 17 weeks)



The weight of the pig becomes 280 LBS at this final stage, and it becomes ready for the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Animal Protein Production (Annual Change)

3.1 EU - Animal Protein Production by Country (TMT), 2014 - 2020

3.2 Oceania Animal Protein Production by Country (TMT) - 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 & 2020

3.3 Brazil - Animal Protein Production by Country (TMT) - 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020

3.4 North America - Animal Protein Production by Country (TMT), 2015 - 2020

3.5 China - Animal Protein Production by Country (TMT), 2014 - 2020

3.6 ASEAN-5 - Animal Protein Production by Country (TMT) - 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2020



4. Global Protein Production by Pork



5. Global Pork Protein price



6. United States Per Capita Pork Protein Consumption



7. United States and Mexico Pork Production and Demand

7.1 United States and Mexico Pork Production and Broiler Production

7.2 United States Pork Protein Exports Demand



8. Brazil Pork Production and Exports



9. EU Pork Protein Exports



10. Europe Pork Protein Production & Consumption

10.1 Europe Pork Protein Production

10.2 Europe Pork Protein Consumption



11. China's Pork Production and Imports Market

11.1 China's Pork Protein Production Market

11.2 China's Pork Protein Imports Market



12. ASEAN-5 Pork Production, Imports and Consumption

12.1 ASEAN-5 Pork Production and Imports

12.2 ASEAN-5 Pork Consumption



