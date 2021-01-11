New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Home Health Monitoring Device Industry: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003967/?utm_source=GNW

It will also identify the probable new entrants, emerging leaders and categories that will play a significant role in driving growth in the home health monitoring industry.



Report Includes:

- 258 data tables

- An overview of the global market for home-health monitoring device industry and description of monitoring technologies, devices, supplements and services

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018-2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Market share analysis of home-health monitoring based on segment, device type, device form type, managed services and region

- Identification of new opportunities, challenges, and technological changes and a look at the new products launches in the home-health monitoring industry

- Detailed description of profitable technologies, pricing strategies and profit pool ratios, and challenges to store and transport health monitoring devices

- Information on technologies used for monitoring devices such as heart rate monitor, sleep monitors, fitness monitors, diabetes monitors and respiratory monitors

- Comparison between DIY vs. managed monitoring devices at home and discussion on how the market for managed services in home monitoring is affected by COVID-19

- Comprehensive company profiles of market leading participants, including BioTelemetry Inc., Dexcom Inc., Medtronic plc, Nonin Medical Inc., and Medicalgorithmics S.A.



Summary:

This study was conducted in response to the growing demand among patients for home health monitoring technology.The technologies used in home-based health monitoring are simplified and resemble those used in day-to-day communications.



Doctors, patients or caregivers are very comfortable in using and operating these systems, and this is the unique selling point for home-based healthcare devices.



This study identifies the key advantages responsible for the growth of the home health monitoring business -

- Freedom from long queues and waiting lists at out-patient department (OPDs) is a key advantage for patients.

- Scaling ability to examine more patients per day is benefitting doctors at large.

- Remote monitoring of patients and keeping tabs on their health from outside has opened new business avenues for home healthcare service providers and has enabled them to serve more patients via the same infrastructure.



The analyst sees this ability to provide personalized healthcare services as becoming a key selling point for home health monitoring devices.The emerging applications such as continuous glucose monitoring or continuous heart rate monitoring have helped doctors and patients understand the health patterns of an individual person and are proving to be the best way to customize and personalize the healthcare services.



This advantage of the upcoming line of continuous health monitoring devices is a key selling feature and is going to help these devices make great strides in the home healthcare market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003967/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001