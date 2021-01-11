New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nutritional/Functional Bars Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003966/?utm_source=GNW

The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for nutritional/functional bars that are used globally.



The market is broken down by product type, product category, function, sales channel and region. Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



This report provides market insights into the global market for nutritional/functional bars, with specific focus on the U.S., Europe and India and the top ingredients in those countries. It provides an array of information including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers and restraints, as well as other trends and developments in the market. This market report organizes information from diverse sources into a cohesive unit that includes a comparison of premium versus mass functional product as well as the nutritional/functional bars value chain and the evolution of nutritional/functional bars.



This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining growth in the overall nutritional/functional bars market and individual segments of the nutritional/functional bar industry, as well as subcategories within those segments, new developments in the market, and current research and future opportunities in the nutritional/functional bar industry.



The report also analyzes the global nutritional/functional bar market in terms of product type, product category, function, sales channel and regions.The product types covered are protein bars, meal-replacement bars, snack bars and whole food bars.



The product categories covered are conventional and organic.The functions covered are sports and nutrition, weight management, general wellness and immunity, and other functions.



The types of sales channel covered are supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online channels and other sales channels. The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for nutritional/functional bars.It explains the main market drivers of the global nutritional/functional bars market, current trends within the industry and regional dynamics of the nutritional/functional bar market.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of major global vendors in the nutritional/functional bars industry.



Report Includes:

- 59 tables

- A brief outlook of the global market for nutritional/functional bars within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for the upcoming meat alternative and corresponding market share analysis on the basis of product type, product category, function and sales/distribution channel with major regions and countries involved

- Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of global nutritional/functional bars market versus the global economy

- Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, India, China, Japan, South Africa, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand

- Competitive benchmarking of the leading industry players and a clear understanding of the present position of players within the nutritional/functional bars marketplace

- Profile description of the leading market participants along with their product portfolios and revenue analysis, including Abbott Laboratories, The Coca-Cola Company, Groupe Danone S.A., Lallemand Inc., Nestle Nutrition, PepsiCo Inc. and Unilever PLC



Summary:

Nutritional/functional bars are ready-to-eat (RTE) snacks that may provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition.Nutritional/functional bars offer health-promoting ingredients or natural components that have been found to have potential benefits for the human body.



A nutritional/functional bar can be a whole food, or it can be a food that contains or has been fortified with ingredients that have a beneficial effect on the physical or mental health of the individual who consumes it.



The global nutritional/functional bar market has grown exponentially in the last few years, and this growth is expected to continue.The market is being driven by rising health concerns, an aging global population and growing per capita income in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil.



The global nutritional/functional bars market is facing various challenges such as high prices for functional food products and a lack of awareness about functional foods. Due to exponential growth, there are many potential opportunities to enter the global functional foods market. Furthermore, increasing industry regulation worldwide, new product launches and an upswing in acquisitions are driving growth

in the global nutritional/functional bar market.

